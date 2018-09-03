This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: Can you kill somebody by dropping a penny off the top of the Empire State Building?
ANSWER: It’s one of those classic urban legends. A person stands on the observation deck of the Empire State building. Makes a wish and throws a penny over the barricades to the street below. The penny falls and kills a pedestrian on the sidewalk below.
We assume that the penny will fall faster and faster (accelerate) under the influence of gravity. Such is not the case. As the penny falls faster and faster, it encounters more air resistance, more drag. It’s running into an increasing amount of air molecules. The faster the penny falls, the greater the air resistance it experiences, and so at some certain maximum velocity of the penny, the drag force becomes equal and opposite to the downward pull of gravity. When the two forces are balanced, the penny no longer accelerates. Instead it falls at a constant speed, called the terminal velocity, all the way to the ground.
Pennies are flat, so they experience a lot of air resistance. Pennies are light, so it doesn't take much drag to counteract their weight. Pennies achieve their terminal velocity after only about 50 feet of descent. After that point, they flutter to the ground at a mere 25 mph. A conk on the head by a penny off the Empire State Building, a fall of 1,250 feet, will get your attention but no medical care needed.
It would be a vastly different story if the penny did not fall in air, but rather in a vacuum. If there were no air, a falling penny would accelerate to a speed of over 200 mph by the time it reached the ground, or your head. At that speed, it might very well damage your skull, but it wouldn't cause death.
It’s a different story if a falling ballpoint pen hits you on the noggin. If someone tossed a ballpoint pen off the top of the Empire State Building, it could kill. Depending on its design, a pen could spin, flutter, or shoot down like an arrow. In the case of “shoot down like an arrow" it could reach a speed of 200 mph. When it hits the skull, it will hit a small area with a lot of momentum. It would insure an ambulance call, perhaps the Last Rites, maybe a closed coffin.
There’s a reason why areas beneath construction sites are roped off or have covered walkways. The workers wear hard hats. A nut or bolt, weighing 2 ounces (57 grams), dropped several hundred feet can do major damage to the noggin. It could be lethal. It would “ring your bell” if you wore a hard hat, but you would be able to return to hearth and home.
Mythbusters tested out the idea of the penny drop in an episode that aired on Oct. 17, 2003. They constructed a gun that could fire a penny at 65 miles per hour. It’s the very maximum speed at which a penny dropped from the top of the Empire State Building would hit the ground and far faster than the calculated 25 mph. They fired the penny into a ballistics dummy. It caused only slight damage. They then shot each other with the gun. It stung, but it didn’t really do any harm.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.