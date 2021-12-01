ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What happened to Dolly the sheep?

ANSWER: Dolly was born on July 5, 1996, the most famous sheep ever. She was a female Finnish Dorset and the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell. A somatic cell is any cell of a living organism that is not a reproductive cell. The cloning took place at the Roslin Institute, a part of the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Dolly spent her entire six years on the institute grounds. She produced, by natural means with the help of a Welsh Mountain ram, six lambs: Bonnie, twins Sally and Rosie, and triplets, Lucy, Darcy and Cotton.

The cloning proved that a cell taken from a specific part of the body could recreate a whole individual. Dr. Ian Wilmut, one of the chief cloners stated, “Dolly is derived from a mammary gland cell, and we couldn’t think of a more impressive pair of glands than Dolly Parton.” Oh, those Scots have a sense of humor!

Dolly had three mothers and no father. The Roslin Institute researchers employed a technique known as somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT). With SCNT, DNA from the nucleus of an ordinary cell, obtained from anywhere in an animal’s body, is transferred into an egg cell from a different animal then blasted with direct current, which creates a blastocyst, a mass which subsequently forms an embryo, kept in a test tube for six days, and then implanted into the uterus of yet a third sheep, where it grew until birth.

There were tons of push backs and outcries on this cloning project. “Scientist are playing God,” was a frequent protest. The Human Genome Project was happening about his time, promising a complete sequencing and blueprint of humanity. Dolly fueled fears that scientists were ramping up to clone one of our own, a violation of the natural order, or of human dignity.

No one was talking about a moratorium at first.

One geneticist received an excited phone call about the possibility of cloning Jesus by lifting DNA from the Shroud of Turin. The genetics scientist thought to himself, “You are trying to bring back one of the few people that are supposed to come back anyway.”

The announcement on February 22, 1997, triggered a feverish worldwide response because of the possible implications for human cloning. Across the world, many countries banned human cloning, often with significant punishments, such as lengthy jail terms, even for attempting such a thing.

The Dolly cloning was 25 years ago. Some cloning has continued. The Chinese report a 70-80 percent success rate in cloning pigs. Other large animals that have been cloned include deer, horses and bulls. China created clones of two monkeys, born in late 2017. Many of these copies have abnormal development, making cloned animals highly ineffective. There is a belief that the main legacy of Dolly has not been the cloning of animals but in advances into stem cell research.

Dolly died on February 14, 2003, having lived about half the normal lifespan of her kind. At age four, she developed arthritis and began to walk stiffly. She was treated with anti-inflammatory drugs. Two years later she was “put down” or euthanized, because of severe arthritis and progressive lung disease. An autopsy indicated she had lung cancer. Dolly’s body was preserved via taxidermy and is now on display at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. Sources: https://www.animalresearch.info and https://science.howstuffworks.com/life/genetic.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

