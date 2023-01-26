ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why do we call it a flashlight if it doesn’t flash?

ANSWER: It goes back to the early days of battery powered lighting. The common D or C batteries we put in flashlights today are the zinc-carbon type. Those first ones, pre-1900, could not produce a steady continuous current. They only gave a brief “flash” of light. That’s where the name comes from. That flash was better and safer than kerosene lanterns. Police and fire departments used them.

British inventor David Misell, living in New York, patented the original flashlight. Conrad Hubert, a Russian immigrant, purchased all of Misell’s previous patents related to lighting, then sold those patent rights to the American Ever Ready Battery Company. The patent was issued on Jan. 10, 1899. The portable light was designed in the now-familiar tube shape and used three D batteries placed in a line, with a light bulb at one end surrounded by a crude brass reflector. It was the world’s first flashlight.

The name and trademark were shortened to one word – Eveready. The company’s ads stated that “the light that does not flicker in a draft, extinguish in the wind and is controlled by finger pressure.” The biblical quote “let there be light,” was on the cover of the 1899 Eveready catalog advertising the new flashlight.

In 1910 Eveready introduced its own, more reliable, tungsten filament bulb. The Light Emitting Diode was introduced in 1962. It required far less electricity than incandescent bulbs. It took off in 1999. Modern LED lighting, including LED flashlights, use one-tenth as much electricity as incandescent lighting. LEDs are not prone to burning out and they do not get hot.

Conrad Hubert continued to improve his product and made the flashlight a commercial success in the early 1900s. It helped make Hubert a multi-millionaire and Eveready a huge company. Today, the Eveready Battery Company, headquartered in St. Louis, makes Eveready and Energizer batteries.

If you have ever viewed any of the videos or listened to the CD tapes of Yorkshire veterinarian James Alfred Wight, better known as James Herriot, you will hear Herriot calling for or using a torch. In England, the flashlight is called a “torch.”

Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.