ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Can you name a really big science hoax?

ANSWER: Let’s go with the Quadro Tracker. It was also marketed as a Positive Molecular Locator. Quadro Tracker was a small 3.5-ounce black box with an antenna. It came with numerous “insertion cards” and each card was designed to detect a specific entity such as marijuana, gunpowder, cocaine, drugs, weapons, explosives, golf balls, alcohol, precious metals, dead pets, wild game animals and specific people. The antenna would purportedly point to the item being sought when the suitable locator card was inserted into the card reader.

In the most expensive version, at $8,000, the owner could insert a photograph of the item or person to be detected. Fingerprints could also be on an “insertion card.” Thus, missing or escaped prisoners could be located with ease. The machine would identify an individual no matter what disguise and over a distance of 500 miles.

Supposedly, the machine would detect drugs after they have been ingested by a person. The Tracker would identify people who were using drugs as well as those who were merely carrying drugs on them. The brochure claimed it could detect drugs hidden in air-tight containers, a bomb inside a building from outside the building or a criminal suspect 15 miles away.

School districts, airports and police departments purchased Quadro Tracker. Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas bought Quadro Tracker for $955 per unit. Houston School District in Mississippi paid $2,000 for two of the devices. The idea was to walk down school halls with the Quadro Tracker to detect marijuana in lockers. My guess is that if a school district opened a thousand lockers, they would find one with the dreaded weed!

The Jefferson County, Texas, narcotics task force spent $3,250 on a Quadro Tracker. The task force commander said, “We played with it in the office and got mixed results. It’s not near as consistent as a drug-sniffing dog.” They sent it on to the FBI, and the feds sent it on to Sandia National Laboratory to examine the device. They found that the Quadro Tracker contained no electronics whatsoever. It was merely an empty plastic box in which the only metal parts were a couple of wires and an antenna from Radio Shack. Another unit had a “locator chip” which had dead ants glued onto a piece of paper with epoxy.

Why do smart people fall for such scams? It could be the language used. Quadro Corp claimed the device worked by “oscillating static electricity produced by the body inhaling and exhaling gases into and out of the lung cavity to charge the free-floating neutral electrons of the signature card with the major strength of the signal.” The claim was also made that the device contained conductors, inductors, and oscillators.

Another hook for potential buyers could be the slick brochures packed with photos and testimonials. Those testimonials are powerful incentives as we notice them used extensively in television, magazine, and on-line advertising.

It’s also possible that buyers might have lacked some basic scientific knowledge. Perhaps some slept through those chemistry and physics classes in high school and college.

All bad things must come to an end. By 1996, the FBI pursued a criminal investigation against the company’s principals and distributors. “The only thing Quadro Tracker accurately detects is your checkbook,” said agent Ron Kelly. Three men were put on trial in January 1997 and all three were acquitted. The company was shut down.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

