ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why are astronomers and scientists excited about the James Webb telescope?

ANSWER: The images starting to come back from the James Webb Space Telescope are nothing short of spectacular. The telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data were released during a televised broadcast on July 12 from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The telescope was named for James Webb (1906-1992), the NASA administrator during the critical years of the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo programs. The JWST is the successor of the Hubble Space Telescope. The JWST was sent up on Christmas Day, 2021 from French Guiana on the northern coast of South America on an Ariane 5 rocket, one of the world’s most reliable launch vehicles.

JWST is deployed at L2, one of five Lagrange points, a million miles from Earth. JWST orbits Lagrange points are positions in space where objects sent there tend to stay put. These points in space can be used by spacecraft to reduce fuel consumption needed to remain in position. The six-month orbit about L2 insures that JWST will not be in the shadow of the Earth or moon. The advantage is that communication between JWST and Earth is never blocked.

The James Webb telescope is a large infrared telescope with a 21-foot primary mirror to view objects too early, distant, or faint for the Hubble Space Telescope. The Webb telescope will be the premier observatory for the next decade, serving thousands of astronomers worldwide.

Several new technologies were developed for Webb. That primary mirror is made of 18 separate segments that unfold and adjust to shape after launch. The mirrors are made of ultra-lightweight beryllium. Webb’s unique feature is a tennis court size five-layer sun shield that attenuates heat from the sun more than a million times.

The telescope’s four instruments, cameras and spectrometers, have detectors that can record extremely faint signals. One instrument has programmable microshutters, which enable observations of 100 objects simultaneously. JWST has a super cooler for the infrared detectors that gets down to 447 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

Those first images represent the first wave of full-color scientific images and spectra the observatory gathers and sends back and the official beginning of Webb’s general science operations. They were selected by an international committee of representatives from NASA, ESA, CSA and the Space Telescope Science Institute.

The James Webb Telescope will look back in time to the formation of the first stars and galaxies and to the beginnings of solar systems like our own and potentially other habitable planets capable of supporting life.

The operation of the JWST is truly the dawning of a new era in astronomy. The Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, was a marvel of engineering. It was the first telescope to get above the atmosphere and the distortion it causes. The James Webb telescope is a quantum leap above the Hubble. For the first time in history, we humans are getting a glimpse of what seems to be God’s entire creation.