ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How does a bugle work?
ANSWER:
It is puzzling. The bugle is the simplest of brass instruments. A bugle can play different notes without the keys and valves that effectively change the length of the vibrating air column. Other brass instruments, such as the trumpet, trombone, cornet, tuba, French horn and saxophone all have keys and valves. There are no pitch altering devices on the bugle.
The bugle is limited to five notes, known as the bugle scale, they are middle C, G, C, E, and G. Players use the tightness of their lips (embouchure) to control the pitches they want to play.
The vibration of the player’s lips against the cup or funnel-shaped mouthpiece causes the initial vibration of an air column. Most of us grew up watching movies and television programs where the bugle was sounded to mark the cavalry charge.
Taps has been used since the Civil War, when Union Gen. Daniel Butterfield penned the music while in camp at Harrison’s Landing during the Peninsular Campaign in July 1862. Military Taps uses only the G, C, E, and G notes and is 24 notes long.
The bugle is used mainly in the military to play reveille to start the day and Taps at 2100 hours (9 p.m.) to end the day. Taps is also sometimes known as "Butterfield's Lullaby," or by the first line of the lyric, "Day Is Done." The duration is typically about a minute long.
Taps begun life as a signal to extinguish lights but has transformed into the call heard at U.S. military funerals after the three-volley salute by the firing squad. The first time millions of Americans heard taps was at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 25, 1963.
Keith Clark (1927-2002) was the lead bugler with the United States Army Band when he was placed in the world spotlight to play Taps. Clark’s broken sixth note was considered the only conspicuous mistake in the otherwise somber and grandiose ceremony. It was thought that it was a deliberate effect. After the funeral, many assumed the mistake was intentional. It was not.
Clark was present hours before the funeral procession arrived at Arlington. Clark stood in the rain for three hours before it was time for him to play. The television network coordinator insisted that the bugler stand directly in front of the firing squad. This resulted in the bugler having to play Taps immediately after experiencing the muzzle blast of the firing squad sending off volleys into his ear. At 3:08 pm, after the 21-gun salute, Clark started to play Taps, and fluffed the sixth note. His Taps will be forever remembered as the “Broken Taps.” His bugle is on display at Arlington National Cemetery.
These days, Taps is often played with a trumpet instead of a bugle. The Ceremonial Bugle was introduced so that veterans' families have a choice on how Taps will be sounded when a live bugler is not available for a military funeral. The Ceremonial Bugle has an electronic insert that enables an individual to "symbolically" play Taps, a respectful means to honor those who served. In addition to the high quality sound, it provides a dignified "visual" of a bugler playing Taps.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
