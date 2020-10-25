ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Taps begun life as a signal to extinguish lights but has transformed into the call heard at U.S. military funerals after the three-volley salute by the firing squad. The first time millions of Americans heard taps was at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 25, 1963.

Keith Clark (1927-2002) was the lead bugler with the United States Army Band when he was placed in the world spotlight to play Taps. Clark’s broken sixth note was considered the only conspicuous mistake in the otherwise somber and grandiose ceremony. It was thought that it was a deliberate effect. After the funeral, many assumed the mistake was intentional. It was not.

Clark was present hours before the funeral procession arrived at Arlington. Clark stood in the rain for three hours before it was time for him to play. The television network coordinator insisted that the bugler stand directly in front of the firing squad. This resulted in the bugler having to play Taps immediately after experiencing the muzzle blast of the firing squad sending off volleys into his ear. At 3:08 pm, after the 21-gun salute, Clark started to play Taps, and fluffed the sixth note. His Taps will be forever remembered as the “Broken Taps.” His bugle is on display at Arlington National Cemetery.