ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How can you determine the age of a horse by looking in its mouth?
ANSWER: It’s a time-honored tradition and my Dad, Alvin Scheckel (1901-1983), was pretty good at it, as we always had three or four horses on the Scheckel farm near Seneca in Crawford County. When I was a kid in the 1940s and 1950s, farmers were buying tractors but always kept a few horses. I had to look it up and run it by a veterinarian and an Amish farmer living south of Tomah.
There is a considerable degree of precision in determining the age of horses, up to about the age of 15. Age determination is made by studying the bottom teeth on the lower jaw, the six front teeth, called incisors.
Like humans, horses have “baby teeth” and permanent teeth. The baby teeth erupt in eight days, eight weeks and eight months, starting with the center two and working out to the last of the six. At age one, all the temporary, or baby teeth, are present. Baby teeth are smaller and whiter. A three-year old has larger permanent center teeth. At age five, all the baby teeth are replaced by permanent teeth. The horse has a “full mouth.”
On the grinding surface of the permanent incisors, there is an indented area with a darkish center on each tooth. This is called the cup, and horses can be aged by their disappearance.
At six years old, the cups disappear from the bottom central incisors. At seven, they disappear from the intermediates, and by eight, they’ve disappeared from the corners. The top incisors lose their cups from the centrals, intermediates and corners at nine, 10, and 11 years of age, respectively. By age 12, the cups are gone, and a horse of this age is sometimes referred to as a “smooth-mouthed” horse.
For horses younger than about 11 years, all of the lower incisors have a rounded, oval shape. As the horse gets older, the shape of the teeth changes, starting out as oval, then to a triangular shape and finally to a rectangular shape.
When a horse reaches 10 to 12 years of age, a groove called Galvayne’s Groove occurs on the outer surface of the upper corner incisor teeth and extends down the length of the tooth. The groove first appears at the gum line in the center of the tooth when the horse is 10 years old. At 15 years old, the groove extends halfway down the tooth. By 20, the groove extends the entire length of the tooth. After 20 years, the groove begins to disappear from the top of the tooth. By age 25, the groove will only be seen on the bottom half of the tooth, and by age 30, the groove is entirely gone.
As a horse ages, the gums recede and the teeth appear longer, hence the expression, “long in the tooth.”
My first encounter with horses occurred when my brothers, Phillip and Bob, and I would go out at noontime to the fields, where Dad was using the horses for farm work and call Dad for dinner. He would unhitch the horses from the machinery so that they could be fed and watered. Dad would reach down, pick us up and sit us on the horse’s back. I would grasp the brass hames that set atop the horses’ collar and ride back to the farmhouse. What a great thrill to be riding so high. I felt like a king sitting on his throne. Phillip on one horse and Bob and me on the other.
A good read is Jerry Apps’ book, Horse-Drawn Days: A Century of Farming with Horses. He writes about horses being part of the family much like a dog is considered a family member. When a piece of machinery or tractor “died," it was discarded and replaced. When a horse died, that was a real heart-felt loss. A hard-working faithful servant had passed, was missed and mourned.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
