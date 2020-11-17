ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How can you determine the age of a horse by looking in its mouth?

ANSWER: It’s a time-honored tradition and my Dad, Alvin Scheckel (1901-1983), was pretty good at it, as we always had three or four horses on the Scheckel farm near Seneca in Crawford County. When I was a kid in the 1940s and 1950s, farmers were buying tractors but always kept a few horses. I had to look it up and run it by a veterinarian and an Amish farmer living south of Tomah.

There is a considerable degree of precision in determining the age of horses, up to about the age of 15. Age determination is made by studying the bottom teeth on the lower jaw, the six front teeth, called incisors.

Like humans, horses have “baby teeth” and permanent teeth. The baby teeth erupt in eight days, eight weeks and eight months, starting with the center two and working out to the last of the six. At age one, all the temporary, or baby teeth, are present. Baby teeth are smaller and whiter. A three-year old has larger permanent center teeth. At age five, all the baby teeth are replaced by permanent teeth. The horse has a “full mouth.”

On the grinding surface of the permanent incisors, there is an indented area with a darkish center on each tooth. This is called the cup, and horses can be aged by their disappearance.