ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What makes a person right-handed or left-handed?
ANSWER: Researchers say it is in the genes. It’s the same reason some people are brown-eyed and some are blue-eyed. The Human Genome Project tends to support the theory that a single gene is responsible for handedness. One of every 10 people is left-handed, with males outnumbering females 1.5 to 1. Being left-handed implies a preference for using the left hand for writing, pointing, throwing and catching. They use the left foot for kicking, the start of running, walking and bicycling. Right-handed people dominate and it’s been that way since the Stone Age. Scientists figured it out by measuring the arm bones in ancient skeletons and by examining wear patterns in prehistoric tools.
Handedness is determined before birth. Fetuses start to move their arms around at 9-10 weeks. By early in the second trimester, the babies show a clear preference for sucking one thumb over the other. Parents won’t get a sense of their child’s dominant hand until age two or three. Many kids continue to switch hands for different tasks during the early years.
The brain’s right side controls muscles on the left side of the body and largely drives musical and spatial abilities. That may be why left-handers often hold more than their share of slots in creative professions. Studies show that left-handed kids score slightly higher on verbal reasoning and are more likely to be in gifted programs. Superior creativity, genius and career success has been associated with left-handedness.
Studies found that people relied less and less on their dominant hand the older they got. As their right hands grew slower and unsteady, the elderly people handled some of the tasks just as well with their left hands. But they still all saw themselves as strong righties.
Cultural biases against left-handers have existed throughout history. In the Middle Ages, the devil was believed to be a lefty. In Japan, China and other Asian countries, the percentage of left-handers is much smaller than in the West. American teachers and doctors in the early 1900s believed that left-handers were more prone to mental disorders and pressured students to switch hands. Not a good idea.
Four of the six most recent U.S. presidents were lefties: Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Celebrity southpaws include Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Tim Allen, Paul McCartney, Prince Charles and his son, Prince William. From centuries ago: Julius Caesar, Michelangelo and Albert Einstein. Our grandson is left-handed, and his grandparents know that he is a genius!
Most tools, utensils, and office gear are made for right-handed people. When pants have only one back pocket, it’s always on the right side. Lefties must reach with the “wrong” hand. Piano keys are arranged for “righties.” Car stick-shifts and camera shutter buttons are on the right. The most frequently used keys on a computer, such as enter, backspace, arrows, and the number keypad are all on the right. If you’re a righty and ever used your left hand to cut with a scissors, you know it’s awkward.
We seem to be much more enlightened about left-handedness these days. Most parents seem to let the child find their own handedness and accept the outcome. Left-handers even have their own day, Aug. 13, in which they can celebrate their uniqueness.
According to the Free Dictionary on the Internet, Southpaw has its origins in 1880s’ baseball slang. Baseball diamonds were often arranged so the batters would face east, to avoid looking into the afternoon sun. The pitcher’s left hand, or paw, would therefore be on the southern side.
Resources: WebMD and https://medlineplus.gov/genetics.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.