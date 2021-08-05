ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Studies found that people relied less and less on their dominant hand the older they got. As their right hands grew slower and unsteady, the elderly people handled some of the tasks just as well with their left hands. But they still all saw themselves as strong righties.

Cultural biases against left-handers have existed throughout history. In the Middle Ages, the devil was believed to be a lefty. In Japan, China and other Asian countries, the percentage of left-handers is much smaller than in the West. American teachers and doctors in the early 1900s believed that left-handers were more prone to mental disorders and pressured students to switch hands. Not a good idea.

Four of the six most recent U.S. presidents were lefties: Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Celebrity southpaws include Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, Tim Allen, Paul McCartney, Prince Charles and his son, Prince William. From centuries ago: Julius Caesar, Michelangelo and Albert Einstein. Our grandson is left-handed, and his grandparents know that he is a genius!