ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a church friend.
QUESTION: When was paper money first used?
ANSWER: Coins go way back to 600 BC, when the Lydians, a kingdom in what is now Turkey, made coins of a natural gold and silver alloy called electrum. The coin featured the head of a lion. It didn’t take long for counterfeiters to make coins of lead, tin, or iron coated with gold.
Over there in Merry Olde England, Isaac Newton wanted a plush government job with a steady income, after he formulated the Laws of Motion and co-invented calculus. He was appointed Master of the Royal Mint in 1699, a post he held until his death in 1727.
Bad people, termed coiners, were filing off the edges of silver coins, melting the scraps, and making new coins. Newton came down hard on those miscreants. Counterfeiting was considered high treason. William Chaloner, a repeat offender with friends in high places, was hanged, drawn, and quartered on March 23, 1699, in public. That could be considered a deterrent!
Mongol emperor Kublai Khan in China, introduced paper money in the 1200s. He executed anyone who didn’t use it. The Bank of England came to paper currency late, issuing notes in 1694. It was obvious by that time that metal coinage had serious limitations. The ores for making coins were expensive and hard to come by. Coins were cumbersome, and the value depended on which country had the mineral resources. In those days counterfeiting coins was easier than counterfeiting paper money; just the opposite today.
There was a reason at one time for the U.S. Mint to make coins with a special edge, called a reeded edge, and often referred to a ridged or grooved edge. It was introduced to prevent coin clipping and filing. Indeed, our dimes and quarters have a reeded edge today.
The United States has periodically updated the currency to stay ahead of counterfeiters. A watermark is the most difficult part of a bill to forge. Watermarks show a shadow of a president when you hold it up to the light. Security threads are built into the paper. A woven thread runs from the top to the bottom of the bill. Those threads are not printed on the paper, but rather are designed into the underlying paper. The threads are hard for counterfeiters to duplicate. Color shifting ink was added after 2006. Check the lower right-hand corner of a bill at the printed numbers, tilt the bill back and forth and you will see the numbers shift color from a gray to a green-gold and back again.
Normal paper that we use on a daily basis is made from trees. Our currency paper is made from cotton and linen, basically the same stuff as blue jeans. It’s often referred to as rag paper. It doesn’t disintegrate when you and I accidentally run it through the washing machine. Currency paper is squeezed with thousands of pounds of pressure during the printing process. It makes the bill thin and gives the new bill a special crispness.
The euro (European) bank notes are said to be one of the more difficult currencies to copy. There’s a dark security stripe across the note. There is a hologram whose image changes from the value number to a window or door system. The number on the back changes from purple to a greenish color depending on angle of viewing.
Those clever Europeans are using one of the rarest of rare-earth elements called europium, number 63 on the Periodic Table of Elements. Europium became highly prized big time in the mid-1950s when color television sets came on the market. Red, blue, and green phosphors were needed on the inside of the picture tube, and red was the weak one. Adding a little europium to the red phosphors improved the intensity of the red.
Those European bank note printers add europium to their inks. It’s an additional anti-counterfeiting tool. Under ordinary light, the ink appears dull, but shoved under a laser light, the banknote paper goes black, but randomly oriented fibers pop out, a sketch of Europe glows green and other parts of the bill show yellow, red, or blue. Oh, that’s a hard one to copy.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.