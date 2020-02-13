ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was a reason at one time for the U.S. Mint to make coins with a special edge, called a reeded edge, and often referred to a ridged or grooved edge. It was introduced to prevent coin clipping and filing. Indeed, our dimes and quarters have a reeded edge today.

The United States has periodically updated the currency to stay ahead of counterfeiters. A watermark is the most difficult part of a bill to forge. Watermarks show a shadow of a president when you hold it up to the light. Security threads are built into the paper. A woven thread runs from the top to the bottom of the bill. Those threads are not printed on the paper, but rather are designed into the underlying paper. The threads are hard for counterfeiters to duplicate. Color shifting ink was added after 2006. Check the lower right-hand corner of a bill at the printed numbers, tilt the bill back and forth and you will see the numbers shift color from a gray to a green-gold and back again.

Normal paper that we use on a daily basis is made from trees. Our currency paper is made from cotton and linen, basically the same stuff as blue jeans. It’s often referred to as rag paper. It doesn’t disintegrate when you and I accidentally run it through the washing machine. Currency paper is squeezed with thousands of pounds of pressure during the printing process. It makes the bill thin and gives the new bill a special crispness.