This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How do microwave ovens work?
ANSWER: The heart of a microwave oven is a vacuum tube called the magnetron. A magnetron is an electronic device, about the size of your fist, that creates electromagnetic waves by using electricity to heat a filament wire. The resulting electrons are made to wiggle and emit waves of about 2450 MHz. Microwaves are exactly like light waves, except you can't see them. The length of each wave is about five inches.
Microwaves are really radio waves. Radio waves are absorbed by water, fats and sugar. Most foods that need cooking or heating contain a lot of water. Water molecules are composed of bipolar hydrogen and oxygen atoms. The oxygen atom is slightly negative, and the hydrogen atom is slightly positive. When the water molecule is struck by microwaves, it is made to oscillate wildly and rapidly back and forth, rotating first one way and then another. This rotation happens millions of times each second. All this twisting causes friction that heats up the food.
Dishes contain very few water molecules,s so there are practically no water molecules to twist or rotate and cause friction. Most of the heat that the dishes receive comes from the food that is getting hot. Therefore, the dishes in a microwave do not get very hot. Putting metal objects, such as knives, forks, or spoons, in a microwave oven is not a good idea. You see sparks flying at any sharp edge where there is a high electric field gradient. It’s a fire hazard.
Why no metal in a microwave oven? The answer goes to the heart of how a microwave oven works. Microwave ovens were derived from radar sets developed prior to World War II in both England and the United States. Radar is credited with giving the British Royal Air Force the edge in fighting Germany in the Battle of Britain in 1940-41.
Those early radar technicians got quite a surprise. When they moved in front of a working radar antenna, the candy bars in their pockets would melt. They also noticed tiny sparks coming from some of the metal tools.
Metal is a conductor of electricity. Metals don’t absorb radio waves. Instead, metals reflect radio waves. A metal fork will try to get rid of the built-up electric charge just like a charged-up cloud. We call it lightning.
The waves from a microwave oven can penetrate to a depth of about two centimeters or one inch. The amount of microwave radiation reaching the center of a slab of meat from all sides is more than is absorbed by an outside layer. The center of a steak can "get done" while the outside is still pinkish. Traditional gas or electric ovens heat by conduction, which means the outer part is cooked first and the interior is cooked last.
Some microwaves have metal trays, but they have rounded corners and no sharp edges. Sometimes we want metal to heat up in a microwave. Those “Hot Pockets” come with a cardboard and aluminum foil sleeve. The sleeve gets very hot and allows a nice crust to be put on the Hot Pockets.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
