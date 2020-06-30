ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

ANSWER: Yes, it was, and it is not a pretty picture. The practice is abhorrent to most people. Cannibalism is the act of consuming another individual of the same species as food. Cannibalism is common in the animal kingdom and has been recorded in more than 1,500 species. Human cannibalism is well documented, both in ancient and in recent times. There are a number of notable cases.

The 88-foot Essex was a whaling ship out of Nantucket, Massachusetts, when she was attacked and sunk by a sperm whale on November 20, 1820, in the vast Pacific Ocean. The 20-man crew was stranded in three small whaling boats with minimum provisions and thousands of miles from land. Men died of dehydration and starvation. In one whale boat, four men were running out of bodies to eat by February 1, so they drew lots to determine who would be sacrificed. Owen Coffin got the unlucky draw and the next draw was to determine who would be the executioner, by gunshot. That draw fell to a Charles Ramsdell. Three men were left, and one died a few days later. The remaining two were finally found by a passing ship 93 days after the Essex sinking. A total of eight sailors survived and seven had been eaten. All eight survivors returned to sea. Several men wrote accounts of their adventure, and Herman Melville used the accounts as the inspiration for his 1851 novel, Moby Dick.