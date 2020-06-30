ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by friends.
QUESTION: Was cannibalism common in past times?
ANSWER: Yes, it was, and it is not a pretty picture. The practice is abhorrent to most people. Cannibalism is the act of consuming another individual of the same species as food. Cannibalism is common in the animal kingdom and has been recorded in more than 1,500 species. Human cannibalism is well documented, both in ancient and in recent times. There are a number of notable cases.
The 88-foot Essex was a whaling ship out of Nantucket, Massachusetts, when she was attacked and sunk by a sperm whale on November 20, 1820, in the vast Pacific Ocean. The 20-man crew was stranded in three small whaling boats with minimum provisions and thousands of miles from land. Men died of dehydration and starvation. In one whale boat, four men were running out of bodies to eat by February 1, so they drew lots to determine who would be sacrificed. Owen Coffin got the unlucky draw and the next draw was to determine who would be the executioner, by gunshot. That draw fell to a Charles Ramsdell. Three men were left, and one died a few days later. The remaining two were finally found by a passing ship 93 days after the Essex sinking. A total of eight sailors survived and seven had been eaten. All eight survivors returned to sea. Several men wrote accounts of their adventure, and Herman Melville used the accounts as the inspiration for his 1851 novel, Moby Dick.
The Donner Party made its way into American folklore. The Donner Party, 87 strong, departed Missouri on the Oregon Trail in the spring of 1846. They chose to take a route, called the Hastings Cutoff, that crossed the Great Salt Lake Desert and Utah’s Wasatch Mountains. They didn’t quite make it across the Sierra Nevada Mountains before they were trapped by early and unexpectedly heavy snowfalls. They hunkered down, ran out of food and stayed alive by resorting to cannibalism. Of the 87 in the party, 48 survived the ordeal. The diaries and stories of the survivors make for fascinating reading.
A Uruguayan Air Force plane crashed in the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972. The plane was carrying a rugby team and their relatives from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Santiago, Chile. Eight passengers and three crew members died immediately, and others later succumbed from injuries and the extreme cold. The 16 survivors ate the deceased before being rescued after 72 days. Three books and several movies or documentaries were made. The best-known book and movie is Alive by Piers Paul Read, which came out in 1974.
Human cannibalism goes way back to the Neanderthals and was practiced by tribes in New Guinea, Fiji, the Maori people of New Zealand, ancient Egypt, Liberia and the Congo. Some of these meals were due to starvation, but in others it was a cultural norm, or part of a ritual, or an act of the grieving process.
Chronic Wasting Disease has been very much in the news for the past decade or so. CWD is a variant of the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, an infection of misfolded proteins, called prions. Another variant of the disease is Kuru that occurred among the Fore people of Papua, New Guinea. Kuru is rare, but incurable and fatal. When a member of the Fore tribe died, women and children consumed the brain as a sign of respect, thought to help free the spirit of the dead. The brain is where prions are most concentrated, allowing for the transmission of Kuru. When New Guinea authorities put a stop to cannibalism in the early 1960s, the disease lingered, and women and children still died due to its long incubation period of from 10 to 50 years. Deaths went from 200 per year in 1957 to no deaths by 2010.
Mad Cow Disease is another variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob, and has “jumped” to humans, with some 230 cases reported globally. Both Mad Cow Disease and Chronic Wasting Disease can be serious threats to humans.
