ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by friends.
QUESTION: What is mental telepathy?
ANSWER: Extra sensory perception is the ability to know something by means other than by our five senses. Clairvoyance is the ability to gain information about the location of something or some physical event beyond the normal senses. Psychokinesis is the moving or distorting of an object by mental power. Mental telepathy, or transfer of thoughts, is communication by means other than the five senses. Paranormal is an umbrella term for all of the above.
Solid proof of any paranormal powers is very elusive. The evidence is largely anecdotal. There seems to be no scientifically accepted cases of mental telepathy, despite many scientific tests.
Many people have had a “telepathic experience” at some point in time. The mother who is instantly aware her son has been killed in war. A person may have an overwhelming feeling that the phone is about to ring. The person who is thinking about a friend they have not seen in years and later they run into each other at a shopping mall.
Historically, mental telepathy made world-wide news in 1881 when the five Creery sisters in England, ages 10 to 17, demonstrated an outstanding degree of success in a multitude of mental activities. Investigators studied the sisters for eight years. In a noted session, girls in the living room mentally selected objects somewhere in the house, and the girls in another room found the object and brought it to the living room. Researchers ran tests on naming towns, guessing which card, numbers, and names of characters. Over one six-day period, 382 tests were done, mostly with playing cards.
By 1888, the Creery sisters confessed they were cheating. For example, signals used were a slight upward look for hearts, downward for diamonds, right for spades and left for clubs. A right hand to the face meant king, and so on. The sisters also enlisted the help of their maid. Oddly, the girl’s father was a minister.
Mark Twain was a big-time believer in telepathic communications. He said he would suddenly think about someone he had not seen for years and write the person a letter only to receive a letter from that person written on or before the day he penned his own letter.
At another time, Mark Twain wrote a letter to a friend about an idea for a book but didn’t mail it. A week later he received a letter from that same friend, who wrote his own letter, suggesting the exact same book idea for Twain to write.
Are these cases of mental telepathy or random coincidences? Scientists don’t seem to be able to come up with any repeatable scientific tests to confirm or disavow these phenomena. What really would be odd is that some of these cases would not happen, just by chance.
There are some people that claim they can move or bend objects using just their thought processes. Uri Geller, an Israeli-British citizen, is famous as a spoon bender. Geller has been proven to be a fraud. Spoon bending is a common stage trick and can be done several ways. Geller was unable to bend any tableware on a Johnny Carson appearance in 1973. Carson, an amateur magician, knew something about trickery.
A lot has to do with what people want to believe. Many people want to believe that there is something out there. That there are powers or forces greater than us. It gives meaning and purpose for living.
There will always be folks that think there is a Big Foot, a Loch Ness monster or that UFO’s landed at Roswell, New Mexico, or planes and ships mysteriously disappear in the Bermuda Triangle, or a second shooter on the Grassy Knoll. There are people who believe that the landing on the moon was faked. Some still think the Earth is flat.
What about mental telepathy? There may be something to it. But for now, there is not a shred of credible evidence that a person can know what someone else is thinking, or bend spoons by mental processes or move a table by thinking about it.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
