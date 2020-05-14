ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

By 1888, the Creery sisters confessed they were cheating. For example, signals used were a slight upward look for hearts, downward for diamonds, right for spades and left for clubs. A right hand to the face meant king, and so on. The sisters also enlisted the help of their maid. Oddly, the girl’s father was a minister.

Mark Twain was a big-time believer in telepathic communications. He said he would suddenly think about someone he had not seen for years and write the person a letter only to receive a letter from that person written on or before the day he penned his own letter.

At another time, Mark Twain wrote a letter to a friend about an idea for a book but didn’t mail it. A week later he received a letter from that same friend, who wrote his own letter, suggesting the exact same book idea for Twain to write.

Are these cases of mental telepathy or random coincidences? Scientists don’t seem to be able to come up with any repeatable scientific tests to confirm or disavow these phenomena. What really would be odd is that some of these cases would not happen, just by chance.