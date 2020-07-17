ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUESTION: How are music and math related?

ANSWER: Both math and music are creations and abstractions of the brain. Neither is tangible. You can’t see them or touch them. Both have meaning outside the brain by some artificial connection.

There are two earmarks in music. One is the note of A which is 440 Hz (Hertz). The old term used was cycles per second. The newer scientific term is Hertz, named after Heinrich Hertz (1857-1894).

On a piano, note A is nine keys below middle C. Middle C is 262 Hz. We can generally say that pitch, tone and frequency are all the same thing. It is the number of vibrations per second.

The other important math feature of music is the 12th root of 2, which is 1.059453. Using 1.06 is close enough. Each note is separated by the number 1.06. When we say the 12th root of 2, we’re asking this question, what number multiplied by itself 12 times gives 2? And that number is 1.06.

If we take the note or frequency of 440, and multiply it by 1.06, we get 466, which is A# (A sharp). If we multiply 466 by 1.06, we get the next higher note of B, which is 494. Multiply 494 times 1.06, and we get note C at 523 Hz, and so on.