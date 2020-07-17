ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How are music and math related?
ANSWER: Both math and music are creations and abstractions of the brain. Neither is tangible. You can’t see them or touch them. Both have meaning outside the brain by some artificial connection.
There are two earmarks in music. One is the note of A which is 440 Hz (Hertz). The old term used was cycles per second. The newer scientific term is Hertz, named after Heinrich Hertz (1857-1894).
On a piano, note A is nine keys below middle C. Middle C is 262 Hz. We can generally say that pitch, tone and frequency are all the same thing. It is the number of vibrations per second.
The other important math feature of music is the 12th root of 2, which is 1.059453. Using 1.06 is close enough. Each note is separated by the number 1.06. When we say the 12th root of 2, we’re asking this question, what number multiplied by itself 12 times gives 2? And that number is 1.06.
If we take the note or frequency of 440, and multiply it by 1.06, we get 466, which is A# (A sharp). If we multiply 466 by 1.06, we get the next higher note of B, which is 494. Multiply 494 times 1.06, and we get note C at 523 Hz, and so on.
There are 12 notes in a chord. The piano is an acoustically rich instrument. Its 88 keys cover a tad over seven octaves. The white keys are the natural notes and the black keys are the sharps and flats. A sharp is a slightly higher pitch. A note of F sharp is higher than an F note. A flat is slightly lower in pitch. A note of B flat is a bit lower that a B.
Music theory can be quite complex, involving time signature, major scales, minor scales, fifths, harmonics, “raise a third” and “go up a fifth.”
Students who do well in music tend to excel in math. One theory is that music enhances the neural chords that send information between the two hemispheres of the brain. Every member of the first place winning Math Counts Competition from Palos Verdes School, California, played a musical instrument.
There is strong anecdotal evidence that playing a musical instrument may prevent or slow down the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. There is much research being conducted right now on this connection. Scientists at the University of Texas at Arlington have found the first strong evidence that playing a musical instrument can provide significant benefits to long-term memory. The benefits of musicianship in short-term memory and linguistic abilities is already well established by neurological research.
Many famous scientists were musicians. Albert Einstein and Albert Schweitzer both played the violin and Richard Feynman played bongos and drums. Over 50 percent of MIT students play musical instruments. As one student put it, “Mathematics has entire fields devoted to the study of patterns, functions, quantities and shapes. Music is the patterns, functions, colors and shapes of sound.”
Speaking of Heinrich Hertz, the German physicist. He was one of the most brilliant and accomplished scientists of all time. Hertz proved the existence of electromagnetic waves, such as radio waves and light waves. He developed the first radio transmitter and the parabolic antenna. The idea that information could be sent through space was a fantastic idea and feat at the time. Hertz made contributions in cathode rays, later found to be X-rays, the photoelectric effect, and meteorology. Hertz died way too young at age 36 of a rare blood disease.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
