ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

A Kenosha publisher, Christopher Latham Sholes, was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1852. He and his newspaper, The Kenosha Telegraph, took up the cause of abolishing the death penalty. He denounced the execution in his newspaper with, “the crowd has been indulged in its insane passion for the sight of a judicially murdered man. We hope this will be the last execution that shall ever disgrace the mercy-expecting citizens of the State of Wisconsin.” On July 12, 1853, Wisconsin followed the example of its neighbor, Michigan, and abolished the death penalty full stop. Wisconsin Gov. Leonard J. Farwell signed a law that abolished the death penalty in Wisconsin and replaced it with a penalty of life imprisonment.

There had been a few executions in Wisconsin before McCaffary’s, but his was the first one after Wisconsin attained statehood in 1848. Thus, John McCaffary was the only person ever to be executed by the State of Wisconsin. Newspaperman Christopher Latham Sholes’ claim to fame is the invention of the first commercially successful typewriter with the QWERTY keyboard that became standard.