ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why does Wisconsin not have the death penalty?
ANSWER: John McCaffary was an immigrant from Ireland who settled in the Kenosha area. McCaffary was a domestic abuser with a violent temper. On July 23, 1850, McCaffary had a noisy argument with his wife, Bridget. He held Bridget’s head down in a backyard rain barrel full of water until she stopped moving. Neighbors had heard Bridget’s shrieks but arrived too late.
John McCaffary was duly arrested, and his trial began on May 6, 1851. Less than three weeks later the jury convicted him of first-degree murder. The judge sentenced McCaffary to death by hanging. The death warrant was signed by Governor Dewey Nelson.
The death sentence was carried out on Aug. 21, 1851. McCaffary was taken out of prison and strung up from a tree before an estimated crowd to 2,000 to 3,000 citizens. About a third were women, and families brought picnic lunches.
The hanging did not go as planned. McCaffary remained alive, struggling and kicking on the end of the rope for over 20 minutes, slowly being strangled to death. McCaffary, with his elongated neck, was buried in an unmarked grave in Kenosha’s Green Ridge Cemetery.
The gruesome spectacle was too much for the several thousand onlookers. Add to the fact that Wisconsin, newly admitted to the Union, was known as a “reform” state. In a few years, the anti-slavery Republican Party would be founded in Ripon. The display of public enjoyment of a state-sanctioned killing was too much for too many.
A Kenosha publisher, Christopher Latham Sholes, was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1852. He and his newspaper, The Kenosha Telegraph, took up the cause of abolishing the death penalty. He denounced the execution in his newspaper with, “the crowd has been indulged in its insane passion for the sight of a judicially murdered man. We hope this will be the last execution that shall ever disgrace the mercy-expecting citizens of the State of Wisconsin.” On July 12, 1853, Wisconsin followed the example of its neighbor, Michigan, and abolished the death penalty full stop. Wisconsin Gov. Leonard J. Farwell signed a law that abolished the death penalty in Wisconsin and replaced it with a penalty of life imprisonment.
There had been a few executions in Wisconsin before McCaffary’s, but his was the first one after Wisconsin attained statehood in 1848. Thus, John McCaffary was the only person ever to be executed by the State of Wisconsin. Newspaperman Christopher Latham Sholes’ claim to fame is the invention of the first commercially successful typewriter with the QWERTY keyboard that became standard.
There are 31 states in the US where the death penalty is legally upheld. Also known as capital punishment, the death penalty is a legal punishment also exercised by the federal government. The U.S. is the only Western nation that currently uses capital punishment, and it is one of the 57 countries in the world that has the death penalty.
The last public hanging in the United States was on Aug. 14, 1936, at Owensboro, Kentucky, before a crowd estimated at 10,000 to 20,000. Rainey Bethea, aged 22, was convicted of the murder of a 70-year-old woman. Race made this public execution controversial.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.