ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why does snow take on a bluish tint, especially in late afternoon?

ANSWER: Two factors are at work. First, in the late afternoon the snow is receiving very little direct sunlight but is simply being lit by sun’s light reflecting off the blue sky. The bluish tint is also very evident in the early morning hours when the sun is low on the eastern horizon.

Secondly, as with water and the sky, the bluish color is caused by the absorption of both red and yellow light, leaving light at the blue end of the visible light spectrum. Normal white light, or sunlight, consists of the seven “rainbow” colors of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet (ROYGBIV). The ROY colors are the longest wavelengths and the BIV are the shortest wavelengths.

The sky is blue because light entering the atmosphere is scattered. The atmosphere contains particles of oxygen, dust, and a host of other tiny stuff. Those particles act as tiny mirrors reflecting light in all directions. That’s the process of scattering.

The amount of scattering is wavelength dependent. The shorter blue end of the light spectrum is scattered in every direction much more than the longer red end of the visible light waves. Hence, we see a blue sky.

Ice, especially glacier ice, appears bluish for the same reason. As light travels into the snow or ice, the ice grains scatter a large amount of light. If the light is to travel over any distance it must survive many such scattering events. The ice or snow layer acts as a filter. If it is only an inch thick, all the light makes it through. If it is several feet thick, mostly blue light gets through. This is similar to the way coffee often appears light when poured, but much darker when it is in a cup. Glaciers are created by the compression of old snow, pressed down for decades, even centuries. Ice cores in Antarctica date back 800,000 years.

The color of any object, including snow, depends on the color of the light under which it is observed and the wavelengths of light it absorbs and reflects. Most of the time snow appears white in color. The white color of snow is due to air trapped within the crystal formations working with the ice to reflect all wavelengths of light, and all wavelengths put together makes the snow appear white to the human eye.

Science author John Spacey in 2019 identified 18 types of snow color. Eskimos have 47 words for snow, ranging from “likipap”, snow used for making whale-flavored snow treats, to “kilipap”, snow used for making lethal snowballs, to “br’r’r’put”, unusually cold snow.

Ice crystals high in the atmosphere in cirrus clouds often give us a sun dog, a halo caused by refraction of sunlight. The crystals act as prisms, bending the light rays passing through them with a deflection of 22 degrees. It looks like a rainbow with the red colors nearest the sun and the blue color to the outside of the halo.

That same halo can appear around the moon. There’s an old weather saying: ring around the moon means rain soon. High cirrus clouds, up there around 20,000 feet, often come before a storm.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

