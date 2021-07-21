ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Another common additive is MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether). It boosts octane and also adds oxygen to the gas. But MTBE mixes easily with water, and when an underground tank leaks, it gets in the ground water. Bad news, because MTBE is a known cancer causer. Most states now ban it. Ethanol is a good replacement for MTBE, and most gas contained 10 to 15 percent ethanol. Flex fuel, which can be burned in many cars and pickups, is 85 percent ethanol.

That’s good news for our Midwest farmers, and ethanol won’t cause cancer.

There are 111,000 gas stations in the United States selling three or more grades of gas. Gasoline is produced year-round, but extra volumes are made in time for the summer driving season. The cost of gas includes the cost of the crude oil, refinery costs, distribution costs, marketing costs, and finally retail station costs and taxes. The price of gasoline can vary due to the proximity of the supply. The Gulf Coast is the source of about half our supply, so we in the north country pay more than Texans pay.

Cost of basic energy supplies, such as gas, natural gas, heating oil or electricity, will always be more volatile than other commodities. There is no quick substitute for gas. People can substitute readily in their choice of foods. For example, if oranges become too expensive, consumers can buy comparable food stuffs.