ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why does gasoline cost so much?
ANSWER: Gasoline in the United States is cheap compared to other countries. Gasoline is often called the lifeblood of our economy. Without gasoline and diesel fuel, our economy would grind to a halt. Gasoline contains plenty of energy. A gallon of gasoline is equivalent to 125,000 BTU or the same as 30,000 food calories or equivalent to 110 McDonald’s hamburgers.
Gasoline is made from crude oil pumped out of the ground. Gasoline consists of chains of hydrocarbon molecules that vary in length from seven to 11 hydrogen and carbons atoms. The different lengths have different properties and boiling temperatures and so they can be separated out by distillation. When you burn gas, you get carbon dioxide, water and lots of heat. Gasoline engines are essentially heat engines.
The “octane” rating means that gasoline has eight (octo) carbons atoms linked together. The octane rating indicates how much you can compress the air and gas mixture in the cylinders before it spontaneously ignites. “Regular” gas, like 87-Octane is 87 percent octane and 13 percent some other gas, like heptane.
If gas ignites by compression, rather than waiting for a spark from the spark plug, it is referred to as knocking. Knocking can damage an engine real quick. Eighty years ago, people figured out that if you add tetraethyl lead to gas, you can improve its octane rating, leading to widespread use of “ethyl” or “leaded” gasoline. Lead is toxic and can cause brain damage, so leaded gas was banned in 1996.
Another common additive is MTBE (methyl tertiary butyl ether). It boosts octane and also adds oxygen to the gas. But MTBE mixes easily with water, and when an underground tank leaks, it gets in the ground water. Bad news, because MTBE is a known cancer causer. Most states now ban it. Ethanol is a good replacement for MTBE, and most gas contained 10 to 15 percent ethanol. Flex fuel, which can be burned in many cars and pickups, is 85 percent ethanol.
That’s good news for our Midwest farmers, and ethanol won’t cause cancer.
There are 111,000 gas stations in the United States selling three or more grades of gas. Gasoline is produced year-round, but extra volumes are made in time for the summer driving season. The cost of gas includes the cost of the crude oil, refinery costs, distribution costs, marketing costs, and finally retail station costs and taxes. The price of gasoline can vary due to the proximity of the supply. The Gulf Coast is the source of about half our supply, so we in the north country pay more than Texans pay.
Cost of basic energy supplies, such as gas, natural gas, heating oil or electricity, will always be more volatile than other commodities. There is no quick substitute for gas. People can substitute readily in their choice of foods. For example, if oranges become too expensive, consumers can buy comparable food stuffs.
You think gas prices are high? Well, just fill up your tank in Europe. Gas in England and Germany is $6.80 a gallon. Norway is $7.77 and Spain is $6.17. Small cars, hybrid cars and public transportation are more important over there than over here.