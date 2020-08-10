ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How tall can people grow?
ANSWER: According to Guinness World Records, the world's tallest living man is the 8 feet 2.5 inches Turkish giant, Sultan Kösen. The world's tallest living woman is Sun Fang, from China, measuring 7 feet 3 inches. The tallest person on record was Illinois native, Robert Wadlow, who died in 1940 at the age of 22. He stood 8 feet 11 inches tall. Other really tall men are Russian Sergey Ilin at 7 feet 5 inches and American Dave Rasmussen at 7 feet 2 inches.
The average height figures for the 25 “tallest” countries is skewed heavily towards nations in Europe. The number one nation is The Netherlands. Dutch men are an average 5 feet 11.9 inches tall. Dutch women are an average 5 feet 6.4 inches tall.
The Dinka people are an ethnic group native to South Sudan, Africa, and number around 4.5 million people. Dinka are sometimes noted for their average height of 5 ft 11.9. However, it seems the stature of today's Dinka males is lower, possibly as a consequence of undernutrition and conflicts.
Really, really tall men owe their extreme height to a condition called acromegalic gigantism. Height is determined by genes, hormones, and nutrition. We humans stop growing soon after puberty. Growth of bones is limited by sex hormones which tells the ends of bones to stop growing. For boys, it is about age 18, and for girls, it is about age 16.
Wadlow had a tumor on the pituitary gland that destroyed cells that stimulate the release of sex hormones. The bones never got the signals to stop growing.
Medical experts figure that it would be hard for a 9-foot person to live very long. High blood pressure in the legs would lead to burst blood vessels and varicose ulcers. It was an infected ulcer that killed Wadlow in 1940.
Even with modern antibiotics to control ulcers, an extreme height puts a big strain on the heart. It's a huge job for the heart to pump blood up a height of 7 or 8 feet.
Some teens go through growth spurts. This growth starts on the outside of the body and works in. Hands and feet are the first to expand. Needing new shoes is a sign of a growth spurt. Next, arms and legs grow longer. Then the spine lengthens. The chest and shoulders widen on boys. Hips and pelvis widen on girls.
Can a concerned person increase their height? Yes, to some small extent. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables, cereals and meat is helpful. Plenty of sleep is crucial. Lack of sleep limits growth hormones. There are some noted stretching exercises that can be done.
Can human growth hormones make a person taller? Yes, if taken during the early years when a person is growing. But it is tricky, and there are a lot of fraudulent promoters out there. HGH should only be prescribed by a medical specialist.
There are advantages to being tall. Short people are disadvantaged when seeking jobs. Women are said to be attracted to taller men. Of the 57 U.S. presidential elections, only 13 have been won by the shorter candidate. Sometimes life is not fair. We can't choose our parents, and we just have to play with the cards we are dealt.
Sources: AMA, Guinness Book of Records.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
