ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Wadlow had a tumor on the pituitary gland that destroyed cells that stimulate the release of sex hormones. The bones never got the signals to stop growing.

Medical experts figure that it would be hard for a 9-foot person to live very long. High blood pressure in the legs would lead to burst blood vessels and varicose ulcers. It was an infected ulcer that killed Wadlow in 1940.

Even with modern antibiotics to control ulcers, an extreme height puts a big strain on the heart. It's a huge job for the heart to pump blood up a height of 7 or 8 feet.

Some teens go through growth spurts. This growth starts on the outside of the body and works in. Hands and feet are the first to expand. Needing new shoes is a sign of a growth spurt. Next, arms and legs grow longer. Then the spine lengthens. The chest and shoulders widen on boys. Hips and pelvis widen on girls.

Can a concerned person increase their height? Yes, to some small extent. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables, cereals and meat is helpful. Plenty of sleep is crucial. Lack of sleep limits growth hormones. There are some noted stretching exercises that can be done.