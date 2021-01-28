ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

One notable study was done 50 years ago in Philadelphia by researcher John Hollander. Patients were isolated in a chamber where the air pressure and humidity could be varied. He found concrete evidence that swelling and stiffness increased with a rise in humidity and a drop in barometric pressure. That does make a lot of sense because both of those conditions are prevalent as storms approach, high humidity coupled with lower air pressure. A drop in temperature may be another factor.

There is also a difference in the timing that people report how the weather relates to their pain. Some say the pain precedes a weather change, others say that they coincide, and yet others say it follows the weather change.

There may be some psychological processes at work. One instance of an arthritis flare-up may coincidentally take place before a storm. It’s enough to convince someone that there is a direct connection between the person’s symptoms and the weather. Some self-fulfilling prophesy may be occurring. Said one researcher, “We need to find a reason for our pain, but sometimes we can’t. And so the weather is one of the easiest things to blame. We can take measures to diminish the impact that an impending weather change may have on us. We can eat property, exercise, avoid the negative effects of drugs or alcohol and use pain management techniques to control chronic pain.”