Question: How can my Grandpa in Tomah tell when a storm is coming by his aches and pains?
Answer: The concept that certain painful conditions are affected by the weather is a widespread and ancient belief, going back to Hippocrates in the fourth century B.C. There is a definite relationship between weather changes and people’s complaints about their joints and muscles. Swelling causes inflammation. People with arthritis, bursitis, fibromyalgia and sinus or migraine headaches are especially vulnerable.
The barometric pressure drops as a storm or bad weather is approaching. Joints have a negative pressure that may not be able to adjust to the pressure change. This is especially true of any joints that are arthritic. Also, the metal that is in knee, ankle, or hip replacements can cause pain if the weather turns cold.
Dr. Gary Botstein, a rheumatologist in Decatur, Georgia, says, “Most of my patients complain of pain on rainy days. A lot of them can tell you if a storm is coming based on their pain. Some of my patients are absolutely convinced, and they run the gamut from doctors to those would never got beyond eighth grade.”
There are skeptics. There have been very few scientific studies on the relationship between weather changes and discomfort felt by pain sufferers. Partly at fault is the fact that the biological changes are too tiny to be measured accurately. Some argue that people may tend toward gloominess on bad weather days, and that their mood may make their pain more difficult to bear.
One notable study was done 50 years ago in Philadelphia by researcher John Hollander. Patients were isolated in a chamber where the air pressure and humidity could be varied. He found concrete evidence that swelling and stiffness increased with a rise in humidity and a drop in barometric pressure. That does make a lot of sense because both of those conditions are prevalent as storms approach, high humidity coupled with lower air pressure. A drop in temperature may be another factor.
There is also a difference in the timing that people report how the weather relates to their pain. Some say the pain precedes a weather change, others say that they coincide, and yet others say it follows the weather change.
There may be some psychological processes at work. One instance of an arthritis flare-up may coincidentally take place before a storm. It’s enough to convince someone that there is a direct connection between the person’s symptoms and the weather. Some self-fulfilling prophesy may be occurring. Said one researcher, “We need to find a reason for our pain, but sometimes we can’t. And so the weather is one of the easiest things to blame. We can take measures to diminish the impact that an impending weather change may have on us. We can eat property, exercise, avoid the negative effects of drugs or alcohol and use pain management techniques to control chronic pain.”
Pain caused by past injuries may cause problems later in life if any injury is not rehabilitated properly. An injury to a leg or ankle may cause a person to favor that leg. A change in walking style may then result in overuse and impairment. Muscles work in pairs. For example, the biceps in our upper arms contract while the triceps relax. If an injured muscle is not properly rehabilitated, a stronger muscle may overpower a weaker muscle.