ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is it true what I heard that some criminals wear a stun vest during a court trial or sentencing?

ANSWER: You heard right. It is for the protection of court officials, attorneys and corrections officers. Stun vests have been out for about 10 years. Stun vests cost about $2,100. Justice officials use the vest to control unruly characters during transport or defendants who may cause trouble in court. The vest delivers electric shocks to the back of the person wearing it and can fit under clothing, so it is not visible.

Said one sheriff, “When we put the vest on, we tell the person, ‘this is a shock vest so behave yourself.’ Instead of having to put our hands on them and possibly get hurt, the minute they get up and we give them verbal commands to stop or sit down, the next step is to shock them. Works every time.”

In the event an inmate wearing a stun vest attempts to attack someone, officers will be able to stop the inmate with a remote that activates the vest, delivering 50,000 to 75,000 volts of electricity to four points on the inmate’s back for five to eight seconds.

Because the vest is not visible to those who aren’t aware of it, law enforcement people believe it gives a fairer view of an inmate in court, versus the image of someone in leg shackles. “It will maintain a degree of security without saying the guy is guilty,” said one official.

A noise accompanies the shock, so officers know the vest is going off, which eliminates the possibility of a false positive. The shock is comparable to the “drive stun” of a TASER device. Stun belts, worn around the chest, are also available and cost less.

The stun vest can be worn by a defendant or criminal during transport and lessens the liability of a lawsuit if the person injures or kills someone going to court or going to any medical appointments or being hauled from court to prison. The idea is to resolve conflicts through psychological intimidation, thus avoiding physical confrontation and reducing injuries to inmates and officers during cell extractions. Companies that sell stun vests provide training and certification.

There have been some articles and letters to the editor in various cities along these lines: Terrifying devices of torture used to keep prisoners “in check” by electrocuting them if they get out of control. The device delivers some 50,000 to 70,000 volts in five-second intervals to four different points on the wearer’s back. It’s like four tasers in your back at the same time. It’s similar to devices already on the mass market for controlling dogs. The vest entirely ignores the fact that a defendant should be presumed innocent in a court of law. Police should save their money for something to repair injustice.

The criticism seems to come from reporters and writers who do not have to deal with some really nasty people.