ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the tallest building in Monroe County?

ANSWER: The tallest building in Monroe County, at 125 feet, is Building 400 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Tomah. Several churches in Monroe County may be taller than 125 feet if measured from the ground to the top of the spire. There is a relatively new three-story building in downtown Tomah. The 3RD GEN building in the 800 block on Superior Avenue in Tomah was built on the site of the former Tee Pee Supper Club.

The 16 tallest buildings in Wisconsin are located in Milwaukee. The tallest is the U.S. Bank Center, which has 42 floors, followed by the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons which has 32 floors.

The Wisconsin state capitol in Madison has six floors and is 284 feet tall, topped with the statue of Lady Forward, her arms outstretched toward Washington, D.C. Nothing political here!

The Van Hise Building on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus is 19 floors and is 243 feet tall. A height restriction on the Madison isthmus protects views of the Wisconsin state capitol. The law restricts buildings to be no taller than the base of the pillars surrounding the dome, about 187 feet.