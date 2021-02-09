ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the tallest building in Monroe County?
ANSWER: The tallest building in Monroe County, at 125 feet, is Building 400 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Tomah. Several churches in Monroe County may be taller than 125 feet if measured from the ground to the top of the spire. There is a relatively new three-story building in downtown Tomah. The 3RD GEN building in the 800 block on Superior Avenue in Tomah was built on the site of the former Tee Pee Supper Club.
The 16 tallest buildings in Wisconsin are located in Milwaukee. The tallest is the U.S. Bank Center, which has 42 floors, followed by the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons which has 32 floors.
The Wisconsin state capitol in Madison has six floors and is 284 feet tall, topped with the statue of Lady Forward, her arms outstretched toward Washington, D.C. Nothing political here!
The Van Hise Building on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus is 19 floors and is 243 feet tall. A height restriction on the Madison isthmus protects views of the Wisconsin state capitol. The law restricts buildings to be no taller than the base of the pillars surrounding the dome, about 187 feet.
Very tall skyscrapers must be built on bedrock. The chief obstacle to building upward is the downward pull of gravity. Every time one adds more floors on top, the total force on the bottom layers increases. Each vertical column of a skyscraper sits on a spread footing. The column sits on a cast iron plate which sits on top of grillage. The grillage is a spread-out stack of horizontal steel beams that sits on a thick concrete pad, which sits on bedrock.
New York City’s Manhattan, 13 miles long and 2.3 miles wide, sits on molten lava that flowed down the Hudson Valley centuries ago. There is a fold in the lava flow. The skyline of Manhattan traces out the subterranean mountain range of that lava flow.
Lower Manhattan has the skyscrapers of the One World Trade Center, Wall Street, the Woolworth Building and Trinity Church. There are no tall buildings stretching a mile north. At midtown Manhattan we find the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, the United Nations building, Chrysler building, and Times Square. Tall buildings in New York are built on the two underground mountains where the lava flow is close to the surface.
What is the tallest structure in the world? There is a debate over who holds the record. Traditionally, a building is defined as the enclosed structure built for occupancy. Some of those skyscrapers have unoccupied towers that add several hundred feet to the height of a building.
The Burj Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, remains the world’s tallest building skyscraper at 2,717 feet. Shanghai Tower is a 128-story, 2,073-foot skyscraper in China. The Taipei 101 in Taiwan has 101 stories at 1,667 feet. The Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is put at 1,483 feet.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.