ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: When was the first radio station and why are AM stations in the valley and FM stations on high hills?

ANSWER: The first radio station was KDKA in Pittsburgh. The Westinghouse station broadcast the Nov. 2, 1920, presidential election results between Warren G. Harding and James M. Cox. Harding won. Station KDKA was the first to use electron tube technology, the first station to sell commercials and the first station to be licensed.

KDKA is an AM (amplitude modulation) clear channel station. Amplitude modulation is the broadcast mode in which the height or amplitude of the carrier signal is changed by the voice or music being aired. Clear channel means that no other station broadcasts on their 1020 Kilohertz frequency. Clear channel stations can use the maximum power of 50,000 watts.

In our area, WGN out of Chicago, is a clear channel AM station on 720 KHz and can be heard all over the Midwest. WSM (650 KHz) in Nashville is another such clear channel. They broadcast the Grand Ole Opry. At night, radio signals bounce off a layer of the sky called the ionosphere. This “skip” allows one to hear stations hundreds of miles away.

A huge advantage of AM is that the broadcast signal can be heard with very simple equipment. Many a kid built a crystal radio receiver in the 1930s, 1940s and even the 1950s. The foxhole or POW radio was built from whatever materials the World War II American soldiers could scrounge. A razor blade, lengths of wire, headset or earphone, safety pin, pencil and a board to mount this stuff on, and they were in business.

The razor blade and pencil lead acted as the detector or gate. When the steel razor blade and lead come in contact with each other, electricity flows in one direction. From steel to lead then into the headphones. The foxhole radio did not need any power supply. The power came from the radio signal itself.

If AM enjoys the advantage of simple receivers, it has a drawback. The signal is subject to interference from storms and electrical wiring. AM radio stations east of the Mississippi River start with the letter W, as in WOR in New York. Stations west of the Mississippi River start with a K, as in KSPN in Los Angeles. There are some exceptions to this rule.

FM, or Frequency Modulation, is a very high frequency band running from 88 MHz to 108 MHz (megahertz). Any high frequency, including television broadcast and high frequency communications systems, are line-of-sight radio waves. The line-of-sight distance depends on the terrain, the antenna height, and the power of the transmitter.

Frequency Modulation means that the music and voice varies, or modulates, the main carrier wave frequency, not the amplitude. The big advantage of FM is that the reception is crystal clear. AM is subject to atmospheric electrical noise and static from lightning, power lines, fluorescent lights, electric motors, electric switches and random electrical racket.

AM signals are more nap-of-the-Earth, or go over the horizon, better than FM signals. FM signals are about 100 times higher in frequency than AM stations. Because FM radio signals are line-of-sight, you find their transmitting antenna on the highest possible hill. AM broadcast stations need a good electrical ground, so their transmitting antennas are situated in low places, even swamps and flood plains.

A handful of FM stations went on the air in the United States in the late 1930s and were used for airing the same programs as their sister AM stations. FM became popular in the 1960’s because many manufacturers sold receivers that were dual AM-FM.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.