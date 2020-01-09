ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

There is a dark side. Haber was an enthusiastic supporter of Germany’s entry into World War I. He led teams that developed bromide and chlorine gas used in trench warfare. Haber was on hand personally when gas was released by German troops at the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium in April 1915. Over 67,000 French troops were burned and scarred in the trenches. Returning in triumph, Haber hosted a large dinner party celebration. The Kaiser gave him the rank of Captain plus the Iron Cross military decoration.

We’ll back up to 1889, when Fritz Haber met Clara Immerwahr. She was a chemist’s daughter and the first woman at the University of Breslau to earn a PhD. They married in 1901 and had a son a year later. Society’s expectations were that a married woman’s place is in the home, thus she was not allowed to do research. She supported her husband by translating manuscripts into English and providing technical support on the nitrogen project, but she refused to work on the bromide and chlorine gas weapons projects. She was one unhappy woman, chaffing under “Fritz’s oppressive way of putting himself first in our home and marriage.”

They argued violently when he returned from the Second Battle of Ypres. That’s when she did herself in with his military pistol. The day after his wife’s suicide, Haber was off to another battlefield. Funeral arrangements were made by others.