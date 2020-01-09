ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a neighbor.
QUESTION: How can field fertilizer be used to make a bomb?
ANSWER: On May 2, 1915, Clara Immerwahr picked up her husband’s pistol, walked out into the garden, and shot herself in the chest. She died in her 13-year-old son’s arms. It’s a long, twisted, and fascinating tale from the suicide of the wife of the most famous chemist in the world to April 19, 1995, when Timothy McVeigh drove a rental truck in front of the Alfred Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, lit a two-minute fuse, and walked away before a large explosion destroyed the north half of the building and killed 168 people, including 19 children in a daycare center.
Fritz Haber (1868-1934) was a German chemist. He earned the Nobel Prize in 1918 for the invention of a process that synthesized ammonia from nitrogen gas and hydrogen gas. It led to the large-scale production of fertilizers and prevented billions of people from starving to death.
Nitrogen makes up 80 percent of what we breathe, but it’s useless as it doesn’t react with anything. Haber’s process captured nitrogen in the air and created ammonia (NH3), the forerunner of all fertilizers. Farmers were no longer dependent on compost and manure piles to grow crops. The food base for most of the world’s population today is based on the Haber-Bosch process.
There is a dark side. Haber was an enthusiastic supporter of Germany’s entry into World War I. He led teams that developed bromide and chlorine gas used in trench warfare. Haber was on hand personally when gas was released by German troops at the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium in April 1915. Over 67,000 French troops were burned and scarred in the trenches. Returning in triumph, Haber hosted a large dinner party celebration. The Kaiser gave him the rank of Captain plus the Iron Cross military decoration.
We’ll back up to 1889, when Fritz Haber met Clara Immerwahr. She was a chemist’s daughter and the first woman at the University of Breslau to earn a PhD. They married in 1901 and had a son a year later. Society’s expectations were that a married woman’s place is in the home, thus she was not allowed to do research. She supported her husband by translating manuscripts into English and providing technical support on the nitrogen project, but she refused to work on the bromide and chlorine gas weapons projects. She was one unhappy woman, chaffing under “Fritz’s oppressive way of putting himself first in our home and marriage.”
They argued violently when he returned from the Second Battle of Ypres. That’s when she did herself in with his military pistol. The day after his wife’s suicide, Haber was off to another battlefield. Funeral arrangements were made by others.
Haber’s research led to ANFO (ammonium nitrate/fuel oil), a widely used bulk industrial explosive used in coal mining, quarrying and civil construction projects. But ANFO has malicious uses.
In 1970, four Vietnam War protestors at the University of Wisconsin stole a Ford Econoline van from a UW computer professor and loaded it with 2,000 pounds of ANFO. It detonated at 3:42 a.m. on Aug. 24 next to Sterling Hall, killing researcher Robert Fassnacht. Fassnacht, a 33-year-old researcher, was finishing up some research in the field of superconductivity before going on vacation with his wife, their three-year old son, and twin one-year-old daughters.
Fertilizer bombs were used by the Irish Republican Army, the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, and al Qaeda terrorists in Iraq and Afghanistan for IEDs and truck bombs.
Scientists are often subjected to the whims of politics. An ardent supporter of German nationalism in World War I, Haber became alarmed at the rise of National Socialism (Nazis) in the early 1930s. Haber worked tirelessly to sneak Jewish scientists out of Germany. He, his second wife Charlotte, and their two children left Germany in late 1933.
In January 1934, Haber was on his way to accept the directorship of a new research institute in what is now Israel. He died of heart failure, mid-journey, at age 65. Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.