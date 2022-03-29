ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is your take on climate change?

ANSWER: The climate of planet Earth is changing — always has been changing and will continue to change. Climate change is real and is caused by carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels. Earth is warming at the present time. China is responsible for 28 percent of the carbon pollution, United States at 14 percent, India at 7 percent, followed by Russia, Japan and Germany.

The message from the mainstream media is that climate change is destroying our planet and will kill us all. Their language hints of an upcoming apocalypse. The rhetoric on climate change has become ever more extreme and strident in the past decade. Recently, the media have informed us that humanity has just a decade left and the deadline to save the planet is 2030. The media is joined by many politicians who proclaim that we must radically transform every major unit of our economy to end fossil fuel use, reduce carbon emissions to zero and embrace totally renewable sources of energy.

Assertions of doomsday give kids nightmares and have sent school children home in tears. The media blames every weather-related event on climate change. Flooding in an area — that’s climate change. Devastating hurricane — climate change. Fires out west — climate change. People starving in underdeveloped countries — climate change.

Climate change was not blamed for the 1889 Johnstown flood that killed 2,200 or the Galveston hurricane that killed 8,000 in 1900 or the 1930s Dust Bowl that greatly damaged the ecology and agriculture of the American prairies or the April 3, 1974, “Super Outbreak” tornados that killed 330 and injured 5,484, or the 1980 heat wave in the U.S. that killed 1,700. Any discussion of climate change should be based on facts and the best information science can provide and not founded on exaggeration, alarmism and extremism.

Global warming is a manageable problem. Many world economies, including the United States, are embracing renewable energies such as wind, solar and biomass. Coal-fired power plants are being phased out in favor of cleaner-burning natural gas. City truck fleets and buses are moving to propane, instead of gasoline and diesel. We see more electric cars being manufactured by more companies and their range is being extended and prices are coming down.

Movement of people and levees can take care of gradually rising ocean levels. We can allow some areas to flood to avoid flooding elsewhere. People can move out of floodplains. Witness Soldiers Grove and Gays Mills in our area. The devastating forest fires occur because the forest areas of the West are grossly mismanaged. Better crop varieties, fertilizer, and market access can alleviate hunger in much of the so-called Third World countries. There’s strong talk of developing smaller nuclear power plants, much safer and cheaper than present-day nuclear plants.

The warming of planet Earth has some benefits. Crops can be grown further north (or south) than ever before. The Northwest Passage is a sea route that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In the past, the Northwest Passage has been impassible because it was covered by thick, year-round ice. A few ships have already made the journey, bypassing the Suez Canal and Panama Canal, saving thousands of miles of transit.

We are not on the brink of extinction. In almost every way we can measure, life on earth is better now than in any time in history. In 1900, the average life span was just 50 years. Now it is over 72 years. The world is more literate, child labor is dropping, health inequalities have diminished, and despite the Ukraine-Russia war, we are living in one of the most peaceful times in history.

Planet Earth is actually getting healthier. Indoor air pollution, previously a huge environmental killer, is nearly a thing of the past. Since 1990, 2.6 billion more people had gained access to improved water sources. In the past 30 years, the average global income per person has almost doubled, driving massive cuts in poverty.

Climate change will have a negative impact on the world, no doubt about it. But it will pale in comparison to the positive gains thus far and as we continue in the century ahead. We should do everything we can to reduce greenhouse gases, without major disruptions to employment and lifestyle. What we don’t need to see is a morose young girl holding up a sign that reads, “I’ll die from climate change.” She is more likely to live a more prosperous and healthier life than her parents or grandparents.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.

