ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the Christmas Star?
ANSWER: The Bible records the story in Matthew 2:1-11. Verses 1 and 2 say: "After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod, Magi from the east came to Jerusalem and asked, 'Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.'”
At the end of this trying year of 2020, we are in for a real treat. On the night of the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be so close that they will appear to form a "double planet." It’s known as the great conjunction. Jupiter and Saturn will appear the closest in Earth’s night sky than they have since the Middle Ages on March 24, 1226.
The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on Christmas week is being called a ‘Christmas Star’ by many astronomers. You will need to look low in the southwest sky as both planets will set shortly after sunset. This great conjunction will not happen again until 2080.
The two planets align every 20 years, when they get extremely close to one another. During the last great conjunction in 2000, Jupiter and Saturn were so close to the sun that the event was difficult to observe.
Jupiter orbits the sun every 12 years, while Saturn's orbit takes 30 years. About every 20 years, Jupiter laps Saturn, and they appear quite close in the night sky. The 2020 conjunction is especially rare because they will appear just 0.1 degrees apart, less than the diameter of a full moon. However, while they may appear to the naked eye very close, in reality, they are still hundreds of millions of miles apart. No collision at Christmas!
If you have lifted up your eyes to the heavens during December, you have noticed that each evening, Jupiter and Saturn have gotten closer and closer together. Jupiter currently appears brighter than any star in the sky. Saturn is slightly dimmer but still just as bright as the brightest stars, with a recognizable golden glow. Saturn will appear just to the east of Jupiter. Unlike stars which twinkle, both planets will hold consistent brightness, easy to find on clear nights.
If clouds obscure the night sky on Dec. 21, not to worry. The two planets will appear close together for about a month. We can witness this spectacular alignment all during the Christmas season. The Maker has provided us with a bonus. The new moon for December 2020 is Dec. 14, which means the moon will be well below the horizon during the early Christmas season and will not interfere with an inspiring view of the “Christmas Star.”
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
