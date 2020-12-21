ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the Christmas Star?

ANSWER: The Bible records the story in Matthew 2:1-11. Verses 1 and 2 say: "After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod, Magi from the east came to Jerusalem and asked, 'Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews? We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.'”

At the end of this trying year of 2020, we are in for a real treat. On the night of the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be so close that they will appear to form a "double planet." It’s known as the great conjunction. Jupiter and Saturn will appear the closest in Earth’s night sky than they have since the Middle Ages on March 24, 1226.

The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on Christmas week is being called a ‘Christmas Star’ by many astronomers. You will need to look low in the southwest sky as both planets will set shortly after sunset. This great conjunction will not happen again until 2080.

The two planets align every 20 years, when they get extremely close to one another. During the last great conjunction in 2000, Jupiter and Saturn were so close to the sun that the event was difficult to observe.