This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: Why do we have two eyes and two ears?
ANSWER: It’s a good question. After all, people seem to function adequately with one eye or one ear. There must be some advantages to having two eyes and two ears.
Let’s take hearing first. The body is a marvelously tuned instrument, and our ears are designed to pick up sound waves from our surroundings. With two ears, one can determine the direction a sound comes from.
If someone is talking or a car horn beeps off to our left, the sound reaches the left ear first, then is picked up by the right ear. The brain can interpret that tiny time difference and determine that the sound occurred off to our left. This process is sometimes referred to as localization.
If you've ever had hearing loss in one ear, you know that it can be challenging to decipher or understand where the sound came from. People with hearing aids may also notice a difference if they are wearing only one device.
With two ears, you are able to hear a larger volume of sound. Hearing properly from only one side of the body limits the amount of sound that you could hear clearly from the other side. This limits the range from which you can hear and understand sounds.
In social situations, two ears make it easier to hear sounds. If you have to struggle to hear people talking around you, chances are you will not be very relaxed in these environments. Having two ears compared with one increases the range which you are able to hear from 180 to 360 degrees.
If you have stereo speakers in your house, you know that the quality and quantity of sound is decreased if one speaker cuts out or the balance knob is turned so that only one speaker is utilized. It just doesn’t sound the same. With two ears, sound is more balanced and natural.
Why have two eyes? With only one eye we would not be able to see in three dimensions. We are unable to estimate distances accurately. Two eyes allow for better spatial perception. Two eyes provide us with a wider field of view and increase our peripheral vision.
Animals in fear of being eaten usually have an eye on either side of the head. It gives them an almost 360-degree view of vision, allowing for an early escape. It allows them to see from which side danger might be coming. Most of these animals are vegetarians (herbivores). Horses, cows, and deer fall into this category, as do chipmunks, mice, moose, rabbits, sheep, squirrels, and beavers.
Predators, such as cats, owls, and yes, us humans, have both eyes out in front. That allows for better depth perception. It’s called stereoscopic vision. It enables us to look at the same object from two different angles and our brains uses the two inputs to form a three-dimensional image. This allows for the best perception of the shape of things and the distance from oneself to a target object.
A wise sage once remarked, “The reason we have two eyes, two ears, but only one mouth is so that we can see more, hear more and talk less.”
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
