ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is there a God?

ANSWER: It may seem strange that this question would be a subject in a science column. In fact, one of the best questions I ever got for this column was from a first grader wwho asked, “Who made God and why?” Also, the question of a possible conflict between science and religion came up periodically in my high school teaching practice.

There is not a single person who has not asked or wondered about the existence of God. It is one of the big questions in life, along with “why am I here” and “what is the meaning of life” and “where am I going? and “what happens to me when I die?”

The great thinkers on this subject would be Thomas Aquinas, St. Anselm, Rene Descartes, Blaise Pascal and William Paley. What are the primary claims for the existence of a Supreme Being?

The cosmological or First Cause argument: The universe could not be made from nothing. The premise is that something caused the universe to exist, and this First Cause must be God. The First Cause, or Prime Mover, idea was embraced by Plato, Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas.