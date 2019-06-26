This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: Does the sun shine on all nine planets?
ANSWER: Notice that the question asks about nine planets. It is true that the IAU (International Astronautical Union) kicked Pluto out of the “planet family” in 2006, diminishing it to a “dwarf planet.” The public expressed its outrage. On April 1, 2017, the IAU reclassified Pluto as a major planet. Pluto is back in the family. The answer is, “yes," the sun shines on all the planets but certainly not evenly or the same amount.
If we were standing on Mercury, the sun looks three times the size that it looks from Earth. The sun is blindingly bright during the day. As the sun hits the rocky landscape, temperatures soar to 800 degrees Fahrenheit. Looking just a bit away from the sun, the sky is black as there is no atmosphere to reflect and scatter sunlight. At night, the temperature dips down to -280 degrees Fahrenheit as the heat radiates out into space.
Venus, second planet from the sun, is no place for a picnic. The atmosphere is carbon dioxide gas, thick with stinking clouds of sulfuric acid. There’s a run-away greenhouse effect on Venus. The carbon dioxide prevents the heat from leaving, much like the glass of a greenhouse keeps plants warm or the inside of the car heats up under the summer sun. Temperatures on Venus are higher than a pizza oven, around 900 degrees Fahrenheit.
Standing on Mars, we would see the sun appear about two-thirds the size of the sun compared to the sun we see on Earth, but only about one-third as much light hits the surface. The weaker sunlight must filter through dusty red skies from reddish soil kicked up by strong wind storms. There are local dust storms, but at times the whole planet is enveloped in dust storms that last for weeks. The temperature might get up into the low 60s on summer days. Nights are bitter cold. Of all the planets, Mars is most like Earth and the only one we Earthlings are likely to set foot on in the future.
Beyond Mars are the four gas giants of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. All four are covered with dense clouds. No surface can be seen. Sunlight is weaker and weaker, the light more feeble as it reaches the outermost planets. Jupiter receives four percent as much light as we do on Earth.
Saturn is an interesting one. Sufficient sunlight reaches Saturn to illuminate the huge ring system, the light reflecting off the mostly icy chunks.
Finally, to Pluto, which is nearly three billion miles, on average, from the sun. It’s a highly elliptical orbit. If we were standing on Pluto, the sun would appear to be a bright star in the dark sky. It requires 248 of our years for Pluto to make one orbit of the sun. It’s not a good place to live and probably not worth a visit.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
