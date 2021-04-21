ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I have a bet with my brother who lives in Kendall. If I eat one pound of food, do I gain one pound of weight?

ANSWER: Yes and no. Yes, if a 180-pound person ate one pound of “Death By Chocolate,” that person would weigh 181 pounds after ingesting the last morsel. Same thing for water. A pint of water weighs about one pound. If you drink a pint of water, you weigh a pound more.

No, that one pound of chocolate does not mean a person gains one pound of body weight over time. And a few hours after drinking that pound of water, you would weigh about the same as you did before drinking a pound of water. That’s the essence of what you really want to know.

It’s about the calories, not the weight of the food. Calories are the amount of energy in food. A pound of fat is about 3,500 calories. For every 3,500 calories consumed beyond what the body needs for basic functions, you gain one pound of weight.

Some foods have more calories than others. Foods high in fat and sugar are also high in calories. A pound of chocolate pie has more calories than a pound of cereal. If you eat more calories than the body uses, the extra calories are stored as fat.