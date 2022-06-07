ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why did my Tomah grandma have to take goiter pills when she was a little girl?

ANSWER: Wisconsin was part of the "Goiter Belt.” The soil around the Great Lakes region does not contain much iodide. At the time your grandma attended school, in the 1940s and 1950s, iodine deficiency was the most common cause of goiters, and those goiter pills contained iodine. Where iodine is lacking, the thyroid gland swells and appears as a large growth in the neck area.

The Morton Salt Company started putting iodine in salt as early as 1924. These days edible salt is sprayed with potassium iodide for as little as one dollar per ton. We get plenty of iodine from our food stuffs, especially from the salt. Restaurants and processed foods in grocery stores are loaded with salt.

The Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in Japan suffered a meltdown of three of its six reactors on March 11, 2011, due to flooding caused by a tsunami triggered by a huge earthquake. Those plants released significant amounts of radiation. Iodine tablets were issued to people living nearby. Iodine tablets protect the thyroid from cancer. The thyroid is the body organ most at risk from excessive amounts of radiation. The thyroid is a butterfly shaped endocrine gland found in the neck near the Adam's apple lying against and around the larynx and trachea. It regulates metabolism, physical growth rate, and brain development.

The thyroid can't distinguish between regular iodine and radioactive iodine (I-131). The idea is to fill up the thyroid gland with regular good iodine from tablets, and then the thyroid can't take in much of the bad radioactive iodine. That's the concept of protection.

Children and unborn babies are the most vulnerable because the cells in their bodies are dividing much faster than adults. Potassium iodide pills in Japan were in high demand and also along the west coast of the United States.

It was a good idea to issue iodine tablets in Japan, but not in the United States. The amount of radiation from the damaged Fukushima nuclear reactors that could possibly reach the United States is so low it can barely be measured. Buying potassium iodide tablets in the United States was not a reasonable act. Yet, we witnessed reports of people stocking up on potassium iodide pills along the west coast of the United States. There are side effects from potassium iodide that can be serious, including damage to the salivary glands, allergic reactions, and stomach problems. Iodide pills do not prevent other cancers. After the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan that ended World War II, numerous children developed leukemia. Iodide pills will not protect other organs in the body.

Iodine pills must be taken before or immediately after exposure to be any good. After the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear accident, Russian authorities waited too long, over a week, before issuing iodide pills. They did more harm than good. Radioactive iodide got locked in people's thyroids.

By the way, children born in the 1950s and early 1960s have slightly elevated levels of Strontium-90 in their bones and teeth. The United States and Soviet Union together tested 422 nuclear bombs in the atmosphere during that period. Much of that radioactive material went high in the atmosphere, circling the Earth several times via the jet stream and finally settling down in fields. Cows ate the grass, kids drank the milk, and the Sr-90 (Strontium-90) settled in the bones and teeth. Thankfully, the 1963 Partial Test Ban Treaty put an end to atmospheric bomb tests.

Sources: CDC, WebMD, Mayo Clinic.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

