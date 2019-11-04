This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How do remote controls work?
ANSWER: Most all remote controls for televisions, VCR’s, DVD’s, CD players and home entertainment systems use light. But it’s a light we can’t see. It is infrared light whose waves are longer than red, but shorter than radio, television or microwaves.
The IR (infrared) remote control that we hold in our hand is the transmitter, and it sends a binary code that represents the commands we send. If you look at the end of the remote control that you point to the television, stereo or other such device, you can see the opening or port that emits the infrared light.
There is an infrared receiving device on the television that picks up the infrared light from the transmitter, sorts out the binary signal (a series of “0"s and “1"s) and carries out the command, such as volume change or channel change. Infrared remotes are limited to line-of-sight and have a range of about 30 feet, which is sufficient for most purposes. Some IR remotes must be pointed directly at the receiver while others can be pointed in the general direction. Cheaper systems have only one transmitting IR LED, but more expensive units sport two or more LEDs.
Infrared sources include sunlight, fluorescent bulbs and the human body. To avoid interference, those smart manufacturers put a filter on the IR receiver that responds to a specific frequency, usually 980 nanometers. Yes, sunlight contains that 980 nanometer wavelength, so the makers go one step more and have the light from the IR transmitter modulate a frequency that sunlight does not contain. These are smart people!
Infrared light signals do not penetrate walls and glass. Garage door openers use an RF (radio frequency) signal, and RF goes right through walls and glass in the windshield of a car. Car fobs, radio-controlled toys, and Bluetooth also use RF. Remotes to open garage doors use radio waves of between 300 and 400 MHz. Key FOB’s to open car doors and entry doors use 434 MHz. The same frequencies are used for most remote toys.
The problem with RF is that there’s a tremendous amount of RF signals sailing through the airways. Everybody and his brother are using cell phones, walkie-talkies, WiFi and cordless phones. Sorting all that out is becoming problematic.
The big advantage of RF remotes over IR remotes is their range, typically a good 100 feet or more. Both RF and IR are employed simultaneously on high-end entertainment systems, so they’re good from almost any room in the house. Now you have a remote that can change the volume from the speakers in the upstairs bedroom even though the stereo system is located on the first floor or in the basement.
Yes, remotes have made life easier, you might say “handier." But what about the contention over who “gets the remote”? Has the remote contributed to obesity because we don’t have to get up to change the channels?
Remote control goes back 100 years. The world’s first remote control devices were used by the German Navy in World War I to steer their radio-controlled motorboats into Allied boats. In World War II remote controls were used to detonate bombs. Automatic garage door openers were invented in 1948. In 1952 Zenith developed a television remote control appropriately called the “Lazy Bones." A long cable was attached to the television set. The remote would activate a motor that would rotate the tuner in the set. In those days, tuners were mechanical in nature, not electronic.
Eugene Polley invented the first wireless televisionremote called the “Flash-O-Matic." A flashlight was shined on photocells placed in the four corners of the set and operated the functions of on-off, volume, and channel selection. People forgot which corner to use, plus sunlight would wreak havoc.
Zenith brought out the “Space Command” in 1957 that used ultrasonic waves. Clinking metal would affect it and it also made dogs bark.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.