QUESTION: Did the swallows make it back to Capistrano this year?

ANSWER: Yes. The cliff swallows returned to the historic California landmark, San Juan Capistrano, again this year as they do every St. Joseph Day, March 19. They stay in sunny southern California from March to October and fly to winter quarters in Goya, Argentina. The 6,000-mile trek is one of nature’s most amazing feats.

Cliff swallows are highly social birds, travel in large flocks, and feed on insects. The adult wingspan is about 11 inches, and they stand five inches tall. They make their nests out of mud that adheres to stone or wood, and they line their gourd-shaped nests with grass and feathers. The female lays from one to six eggs. She tends the nest until the eggs hatch and the young ones can fly away. It’s rumored that the male swallows gather at the local pubs for beers and pass out cigars.

The swallow’s nesting places in the eaves of San Juan Capistrano was threatened in the 1990s when remodeling removed the nests from the overhangs. Mission leaders contacted an ecologist from Tulsa who specialized in cliff swallow research. He suggested releasing ladybugs for the swallows to eat and using speakers to broadcast the bird’s mating calls. That didn’t work. So, they constructed a movable wall with replicated nests, which worked.

Father Junipero Serra (1713-1784) was a Spanish Catholic priest of the Franciscan Order who established nine of the 21 mission churches along the California coast, stretching from Baja to San Francisco. The chapel at Mission San Juan Capistrano, built in 1782, is believed to be the oldest standing building in California.

Fr. Serra named the seventh mission after St. John of Capistrano, Italy, a sister city to San Juan Capistrano in southern California. Both cities have a special devotion to St. Joseph, and both mark the March 19 date with huge celebrations.

In both spring and fall, cliff swallows migrate in groups of hundreds to thousands of birds. They fly only at night, traveling overland following the Central America isthmus between North and South America.

Cliff swallows and barn swallows are closely related. Both build mud nests on cliffs, in buildings, and under bridges. You can tell the difference when they’re in flight. Cliff swallows have a shorter tail and it’s square in the back. Barn swallows have long forked tails with white spots. A cliff swallow’s forehead can be white or brown, but a barn swallow’s forehead is always reddish brown.

Swallows have super-sized wings that extend way back by the tail. It is a joy to watch them swivel and dive, dash and zigzag, flutter and whirl, all the while pursuing insects.

The song, "When the Swallows Come Back to Capistrano," written by Leon Rene, was sung by the Ink Spots quartet in 1940 and played by both the Glenn Miller Orchestra and the Guy Lombardo Orchestra, also in 1940, and was further made famous by singer Pat Boone in 1957 and Elvis Presley in 1960.

The lyrics of the song start with:

When the swallows come back to Capistrano

That's the day you promised to come back to me

When you whispered, "Farewell", in Capistrano

T’was the day the swallows flew out to the sea.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.