ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a neighbor.
QUESTION: Who was Marie Curie?
ANSWER: Born in Warsaw in 1867, Marie Sklodowska became involved in Polish independence when she was a teenager. Modern-day Poland has been called a “country on wheels” for its exits and entrances on the world stage. The empires of Russia, Austria, Hungary, Prussia, and Germany have conducted war on her soil. Facing prison, she moved to Krakow, which was Austrian at the time.
Marie loved science but could not find any good science schools in Krakow, so she moved on to Paris and attended the world-famous Sorbonne. After obtaining her PhD, Marie planned on going back to her native land but fell in love with Pierre Curie and married him.
In the 1890s the couple began work on uranium, the heaviest natural element. The Curies shared the 1903 Nobel Prize for Physics with Henri Becquerel for the discovery of the spontaneous radiation of uranium. Radioactivity was the hot new science of the day. Not long after her Nobel Prize, Curie made another fundamental discovery. After running experiments to purify uranium, she noticed that the leftover “waste” was 300 times more radioactive than uranium. She figured that the waste contained a new element. Pierre and Marie rented a shed once used to dissect corpses and began boiling down thousands of pounds of pitchblende, a uranium ore, in a big cauldron and stirring it with an iron rod just to get a few grams of the residue to study. It took years of tedious work, but the labor culminated in the discovery of two new elements.
Marie Curie wanted the first element to be named polonium, from the Latin for Poland after her non-existent Poland. No element had been named for a political cause, and Marie hoped her daring choice would demand worldwide attention. It didn’t. Instead, the public consumed sizzling details of Marie’s personal life.
A street carriage ran over and killed her husband, Pierre Curie, in 1906. The French Academy of Sciences rejected Marie for admission for being a woman. Very unfair, but those were the times. Soon after, she and Paul Langevin, her scientific colleague and lover, attended a conference in Brussels together. Peeved at their “holiday,” Mrs. Langevin sent Paul and Marie’s love letters to a newspaper, which published all the juicy tidbits. A humiliated Paul Langevin ended up fighting a pistol duel to salvage Curie’s honor. No one was killed.
The Swedish Academy of Sciences debated Curie’s nominations for her second Nobel Prize. They feared the political fallout of attaching the academy to Marie Curie. They decided they couldn’t deny her the prize. In 1911, she received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, not Physics, for her work in radioactivity. They asked her not to attend, but she did anyway, bless her heart. Recall that second element found in the bottom of the big black cauldron in the shed? That was radium. It glows a translucent green and soon appeared in consumer products worldwide. People drank radium-infused water from radium-lined crocks called Revigators, as a health tonic. A rival company, Radithor, sold pre-seeped bottles of radium and thorium water. Steel tycoon, Eben Byers, drank a bottle of Radithor’s radium water every day for four years, convinced it would provide him with immortality. He ended up dying from cancer. The Wall Street Journal headlined his death with “The Radium Water Worked Fine Until His Jaw Came Off.”
Radium ended up in lots of crazy places. Burk & Braun sold radium chocolate. The Hippmann-Blach bakery sold Radium Bread. Radium health spas were popular in the 1920s and 1930s. People could go for a long soak in radium mud, rinse in radium water, and leave with an application of radium cream. Advertisers claimed cures for acne, anemia, arthritis, baldness, asthma, blindness, constipation, diabetes, goiter, headaches, insanity, rickets, tooth decay and warts.
By the mid-1930s, the radium craze ebbed. Scientists began to suspect that the “radium cure” was extremely harmful to humans. Many of the early pioneers of radium slowly died of cancer, their radioactive bodies buried in lead-lined graves. The tragic deaths of young radium workers in a factory in East Orange, New Jersey, made headlines around the world.
Science often takes odd twists and turns.Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.