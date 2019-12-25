ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Marie Curie wanted the first element to be named polonium, from the Latin for Poland after her non-existent Poland. No element had been named for a political cause, and Marie hoped her daring choice would demand worldwide attention. It didn’t. Instead, the public consumed sizzling details of Marie’s personal life.

A street carriage ran over and killed her husband, Pierre Curie, in 1906. The French Academy of Sciences rejected Marie for admission for being a woman. Very unfair, but those were the times. Soon after, she and Paul Langevin, her scientific colleague and lover, attended a conference in Brussels together. Peeved at their “holiday,” Mrs. Langevin sent Paul and Marie’s love letters to a newspaper, which published all the juicy tidbits. A humiliated Paul Langevin ended up fighting a pistol duel to salvage Curie’s honor. No one was killed.

The Swedish Academy of Sciences debated Curie’s nominations for her second Nobel Prize. They feared the political fallout of attaching the academy to Marie Curie. They decided they couldn’t deny her the prize. In 1911, she received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, not Physics, for her work in radioactivity. They asked her not to attend, but she did anyway, bless her heart. Recall that second element found in the bottom of the big black cauldron in the shed? That was radium. It glows a translucent green and soon appeared in consumer products worldwide. People drank radium-infused water from radium-lined crocks called Revigators, as a health tonic. A rival company, Radithor, sold pre-seeped bottles of radium and thorium water. Steel tycoon, Eben Byers, drank a bottle of Radithor’s radium water every day for four years, convinced it would provide him with immortality. He ended up dying from cancer. The Wall Street Journal headlined his death with “The Radium Water Worked Fine Until His Jaw Came Off.”