QUESTION: What are some unscientific claims about race?
ANSWER: Claims about differences in race seem to center around intelligence, physical attributes, and contributions to society. Foremost in the United States news these days is the incarceration rate of minorities and how minorities fare in our educational system.
Scholarly research has completely debunked the claim that there is a link between race and intelligence. The term being thrown around is “race science” or “scientific racism." Race scientists claim there are evolutionary basis for disparities in social outcomes, such as life expectancy, educational attainment, wealth and incarceration rates among racial groups.
Perhaps the foremost proponent of race science is Charles Murray, who co-authored the 1994 book The Bell Curve. He argued that poor people, and in particular poor black people, were inherently less intelligent than white or Asian people. It became a New York Times best-seller. In the years that followed, academic critics have shattered the premise. Murray's backers argue that progressives are unthinking hypocrites who have deserted the principles of open discourse that guarantee a liberal society.
Linking intelligence and race is a slippery slope. We individuals often share genes with members of other races and we don’t even know it. Add in the factor that we don’t know how much of intelligence is based on nature (genetics) and how much by nurture (environment). Even the famed Minnesota Twin Study began by Thomas Bouchard in 1979 does not provide definitive explanation of how much of our intelligence is derived from our parents and how much is result of the environment in which we are reared. It was a huge longitudinal 20-year study.
Bouchard and his team studied twins separated at birth and reared in different families. They found that identical twins reared away from his or her co-twin seems to have about an equal chance of being similar to the co-twin in terms of personality, interests, and attitudes as one who has been reared with his or her co-twin.
The Minnesota researchers found that about 70 percent of IQ variation across the twin population was due to genetic differences (nature) among people, and 30 percent was due to environmental differences (nurture). The finding received both praise and criticism. An updated study in 2009 containing new sets of twins found a similar correlation between genetics and IQ. The debate about race and IQ will not end soon.
A final word about race and IQ. It’s important to remember what IQ does not measure: empathy, creativity, integrity, courage, sense of humor, kindness, self-discipline, generosity, emotional stability and common sense.
Taking a look at sports. You may have noticed that blacks excel, yes even dominate, in basketball, football, track and field, soccer, tennis and boxing. Why is that? Says one NBA player, “Basketball courts are virtually everywhere. The main reason blacks gravitate towards basketball is due to convenience. It’s one of very few sports that does not require a ton of equipment and multiple players. With basketball, all you need is a ball and hoop.”
Black people are better at basketball because they are faster and jump higher than people of other races. Sportswriter Malcom Gladwell says "According to the medical evidence, African-Americans seem to have, on the average, greater bone mass than do white Americans, a difference that suggests greater muscle mass. Black men have slightly higher circulating levels of testosterone and human-growth hormone than their white counterparts, and blacks overall tend to have proportionally slimmer hips, wider shoulders, and longer legs.”
Swedish physiologist Bengt Saltin compared a group of Kenyan distance runners with a group of Swedish distance runners and found differences in muscle composition. Saltin reported that the Africans appeared to have more blood-carrying capillaries and more mitochondria (the body’s cellular power plant) in the fibers of their quadriceps. Another study found that, while black South African distance runners ran at the same speed as white South African runners, they were able to use more oxygen, 89 percent versus 81 percent, over extended periods. Somehow, they were able to exert themselves more.
African Americans of sub-Saharan ancestry have muscles that are primarily made up of fast twitch fibers. Fast twitch fibers are good for activities that require explosive speed such as basketball and sprinting in track and field.
African Americans (and Africans in general) of East and North African ancestry have muscles that are primarily made up of slow twitch fibers. Slow twitch fibers are good for activities that require endurance. They dominate long distance running events. The top 100 fastest marathon times are held by people of East and North African ancestry.
What about scientific achievements? Black scientists include George Washington Carver, innovator in agriculture; Mae Jamison, doctor and NASA astronaut; Benjamin Banneker, mathematician who constructed America’s first functional clock; Charles Drew, doctor and inventor of the blood bank; Daniel Hale William, doctor who performed the first open-heart surgery; Emmett Chappelle, researcher and recipient of 14 patents and discovered that a combo of chemicals caused living organisms to emit light; and Garrett Morgan, inventor of the first traffic signal and the gas mask.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.
