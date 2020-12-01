ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is our climate really changing?

ANSWER: Yes, the Earth’s climate is changing and has been changing since the Earth formed. We see and hear proclamations of “we only have 12 years to live” and “billions are going to die” and “the Earth is dying” and “there will be mass death, mass famine, and starvation.” Such assertions give kids nightmares. Any discussion of climate change should be based on facts and the best information science can provide and not founded on exaggeration, alarmism, and extremism.

Let’s focus on just one tiny aspect of climate change, namely, the huge fires that occurred out West this summer of 2020. Millions of acres burned and 36 people dead, amid high temperatures, drought, and lightning strikes. Four western state governors blamed climate change. Yet, Texas had temperatures just as high and more forest area than California, but a fraction of the area destroyed by fires. The forests of Texas are largely privately owned and managed far differently than out West.

To get facts, one must go to those in the U.S. Forest Service, part of the Department of Agriculture, that have had decades of experience in forest and grasslands management. Current employees of the Forest Service may feel reluctant to speak out.