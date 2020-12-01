ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is our climate really changing?
ANSWER: Yes, the Earth’s climate is changing and has been changing since the Earth formed. We see and hear proclamations of “we only have 12 years to live” and “billions are going to die” and “the Earth is dying” and “there will be mass death, mass famine, and starvation.” Such assertions give kids nightmares. Any discussion of climate change should be based on facts and the best information science can provide and not founded on exaggeration, alarmism, and extremism.
Let’s focus on just one tiny aspect of climate change, namely, the huge fires that occurred out West this summer of 2020. Millions of acres burned and 36 people dead, amid high temperatures, drought, and lightning strikes. Four western state governors blamed climate change. Yet, Texas had temperatures just as high and more forest area than California, but a fraction of the area destroyed by fires. The forests of Texas are largely privately owned and managed far differently than out West.
To get facts, one must go to those in the U.S. Forest Service, part of the Department of Agriculture, that have had decades of experience in forest and grasslands management. Current employees of the Forest Service may feel reluctant to speak out.
Yes, some of the blame can go to global warming, to careless campers and revelers, to lack of trained firefighters, to urban sprawl, to lightning strikes, and to arsonists. However, according to many past managers of our western resources, the major factor is lack of forest and range management brought on by well-meaning but misguided environmental groups and legislatures imposing unrealistic restrictions and excessive regulation.
A major factor in out-of-control wildfires is a lack of controlled and prescribed burning that has led to large build-up of flammable materials. Prescribed burns in the past saved the West from huge conflagrations that are now burning 100,000 to 400,000 acres in one fire. Native Americans and early ranchers regularly burned brush fields and shrubland to make way for grazing and wildlife habitat and to thin brush in forests.
The Forest Service has been prevented from building roads in forested areas. Those roads provided fire breaks and access. Proper logging and timber management has been halted leaving the forests tinderboxes.
As one retired Forest Service employee put it, “When I started with the fire service in the 1970s, we had regularly scheduled building, repairing, cleaning, and maintaining fire breaks around rural housing areas and developments. We kept fire roads cleared and usable for large fire equipment. We had access to remote areas which allowed us to attack fires when they were small. Roads provided a place to start a safe backfire. Not anymore.”
He goes on, “If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you probably remember sawmills. They are all gone for the most part because the radical environmental rules have made logging a financial nightmare. We are hampered by so many regulations and restrictions that our timber stands either get bug infested or succumb to wildfires. We used to thin forest stands regularly — fire crews, inmate crews, machines that munch up underbrush, and yes, even pesticides to keep the forests healthy. Now, you can pick about any state in the West with timber and you see more bug-killed trees than live ones.”
My wife and I have traveled extensively in the West, and we see hillside after hillside covered with brown dead pine trees killed by disease and insects. In the grasslands, we noticed large areas covered with invasive cheatgrass that is ruining wildlife habitat and causing larger and more dangerous wildfires. Aldo Leopold urged controlling cheatgrass in his Sand County Almanac book published back in 1949.
Yes, climate change is real. But we must be careful about assigning forest and rangeland fires to climate change alone. A career Forest Service retiree put it this way, “Public land management is no longer based on science but rather politics. The same goes for wildlife management. Radical enviro groups lobby politicians and raise untold dollars to stop all the things that make our forests, brushlands, and deserts safe and healthy. It is ironic, and pathetic, because for all their efforts to 'save the world' they are destroying our world, piece by piece.”
Fortunately, ever greater numbers of people are not taking an apocalyptic view of climate change and more people seem to realize that we humans can learn from the past and do a better job of managing our forests and grasslands and that those devastating fires out West do not have to continue.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!