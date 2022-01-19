ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: We saw a farrier heat horseshoes at Old World Wisconsin, and it turned a red color. Why is that?

ANSWER: It was one of the great mysteries in science. Indeed, why should the iron glow reddish or any other color. The answer to that question led to the birth of quantum mechanics or quantum physics.

When we heat a piece of metal, we are adding thermal energy to the atoms within the metal. This causes them to start vibrating and they begin to emit electromagnetic radiation.

The old-time blacksmiths would heat up those horseshoes and other iron works. When the iron was sufficiently hot, about 1,470 degrees Fahrenheit, it would radiate a dull red. As the iron got hotter, it turned orange-yellow, then bluish, and perhaps a bluish white. Continue to add heat, and the iron becomes molten. The color or frequency is proportional to temperature. The higher the temperature, the higher the frequency.

Light is made of waves, just like water waves, except we can’t see the individual waves like we can with water waves. Visible light consists of seven colors, easily remembered by using the memory aid ROYGBIV, which is red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.

Red is the lowest frequency (rate of vibration) wave we can see, and blue, indigo, violet is the highest. The waves of violet light have almost twice the frequency of red light waves. When the iron is white hot, it is radiating waves of all the colors put together, which is white light. The temperature of any incandescent body, whether they be stars or blast furnaces, can be determined by measuring the frequency (color) of the light they emit.

It is interesting to think about objects, such as iron, below the temperature at which they emit visible light. They give off invisible rays of infra-red radiation, which are similar in nature to light. But they do not contain quite enough energy to stimulate the optic nerve to be seen by the human eye. There are cameras that can “see” the infrared, many employed as trail cams, home security systems and by the military.

In the now old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, a filament is heated to a temperature at which a fraction of the radiation falls in the visible spectrum. The majority of the radiation is emitted in the infrared part of the spectrum, rendering the incandescent light bulb relatively inefficient as a light source. More efficient light sources, such as fluorescent lamps and LEDs, do not function by incandescence.

We see that relationship between color and temperature by looking up to the heavens.

Observe the constellation of Orion, the Hunter. The hot young supergiant below the belt of Orion is Rigel, with a surface temperature of 19,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s a beautiful bluish color. The red old supergiant star above the belt is Betelgeuse, with a surface temperature of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Classical physics predicted that hot objects would instantly radiate away all their heat into electromagnetic waves. The “ultraviolet catastrophe” was the name given to this conflict between theory and observation. It contradicted the principle of conservation of energy and showed a new model was needed to explain the behavior. This happened in the 1890s. It was one of the things that led to the invention of quantum mechanics. German physicist Max Planck (1858-1947) solved the problem by proposing that electromagnetic energy was emitted in quanta with the equation, E=hf. The quantum theory accurately predicted the energy of the radiation that is observed.

Max Planck led a long and useful life, filled with scientific triumphs and personal tragedies. His first wife died young. He was a Lutheran churchwarden from 1920 until his death and believed in an almighty, all-knowing, beneficent God. Max Planck expressed the view that God is everywhere present.

During World War II, the Allied bombing of Berlin forced Planck and his wife to leave the city and live in the countryside. In February 1944, their home in Berlin was completely destroyed. In late 1944, Planck’s son, Erwin, was arrested by the Gestapo following the attempted assassination of Hitler in the July 20, 1944, plot. He was tried and sentenced to death in October 1944 and hanged in January 1945. The death of his son destroyed Planck’s will to live. He died on October 4, 1947, and his grave is in the city cemetery in Goottingen. Max Planck’s name is on everyone’s list as one of history’s greatest scientists.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.