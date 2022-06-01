ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why isn’t the Earth all cratered, like the moon?

ANSWER: Not only is the moon pockmarked with craters, so are the planets. Mercury has 763 craters, Venus has over 1,000, and Mars has 635,000. Earth has 128 confirmed impact craters. Venus and Mars had volcanic activity that filled in many of the craters.

Craters are formed by collisions from meteorites, comets and asteroids. The average speed of an asteroid striking the moon is about 12 miles per second. When one of these visitors strikes the solid surface of the moon, the resulting shock wave fractures the rock and digs a cavity, or bowl-shaped hole, about 10 to 20 times the diameter of the impacting rock.

The colliding asteroid is shattered into smaller pieces that may either melt or vaporize. The Earth has many craters formed by the collision from asteroids and meteorites. But the Earth has a thick atmosphere that acts as a shield.

As soon as an asteroid comes in contract with our atmosphere, the air in front of the asteroid packs together, increasing the temperature to thousands of degrees. The meteorite catches fire. We see it as a shooting star or falling star. Most of these meteorites disintegrate before they have a chance to reach the surface of the Earth. Our atmosphere acts as a safety shield and a cushion to protect the surface we live on. The moon has no such protecting atmosphere. It is estimated that the moon is hit with over a ton of meteorites every day.

The moon has been beaten up rather badly. The surface of the moon reveals the evidence of millions of years of bombardment. Copernicus is a large crater that is 60 miles across. The impact craters on Earth have been eroded away by plate tectonics, wind, rain, glaciers and surface changes. Geologic processes have not erased the moon craters over billions of years.

There are 57 known impact craters in North America. The Chicxulub crater in the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico is not easily seen, but satellite images, changes in the gravity field and ring-like structures give clues to its size. It’s quite easy to see a distinct round geological shape hidden under the familiar coastline of Central America. The resulting fires, tsunamis and clouds of dust and water vapor are believed to have led to the extinction of dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

The oldest and largest impact crater recognized on Earth is the Vredefort crater in South Africa. It is two billion years old and 185 miles across.

A visit to the Barringer Crater near Winslow, Arizona, should be on your bucket list. A 160-foot-wide iron-rich meteoroid struck there 50,000 years ago. It left a crater about a half mile wide and 650 feet deep. They have a beautifully constructed visitor center, extensive displays, and guided tours. You can walk down into the crater or all the way around on the rim if so inclined.

In 1908, a large meteoroid or comet hit in Siberia in Russia near the Tunguska River. This Tunguska event was a powerful explosion equivalent to 1,000 atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945. The blast knocked over 80 million trees and killed a lot of reindeer.

On February 16, 2013, a 55-foot-wide rock lit up the skies over the Ural region of Russia. It was traveling at 44,000 miles per hour. It broke up at 15 miles above the earth’s surface. The shockwave injured 1,200 people.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.