ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by friends.
QUESTION: How are the elements organized?
ANSWER: Much credit goes to the mother of Dmitri Mendeleev (1834-1907). Born in Siberia, last of 14 children, young Dmitri lost his father at age 13. Then the Mendeleev family-owned glass factory burned down. Unperturbed, mother and young son rode horses 1,200 miles west to Moscow to enroll Dmitri in the university. They wouldn’t accept him, so they went another 400 miles to St. Petersburg. Shortly after enrolling in 1850, his mother died.
Mendeleev was a brilliant student, graduated with high honors, then studied at Paris and Heidelberg, working with the best scientists of the day. At least five other scientists were trying to organize the 65 known elements.
He developed what today is known as the Periodic Table. He got the idea on how to arrange the elements from a deck of cards that is sorted by suit and value. The periodic table starts in the upper left corner with hydrogen (H) which has only one proton. The next element is helium (He), which has two protons. Then it’s on to lithium (Li) with three protons.
The Periodic Table reads from left to right, then down. The atomic number of an element is the number of positive protons in the nucleus. The atomic number goes up one for each element until you reach the highest atomic number of 92. There are elements higher than 92, but they are man-made and very unstable, which means they last for fractions of a second.
Mendeleev arranged the elements into rows in order of increasing mass so that elements with similar properties were in the same column. Horizontal lines or rows of elements are called periods. The rows are determined by the energy levels of the electrons.
Vertical lines or columns are called groups. Properties of elements repeat in a predictable way when atomic numbers are used to arrange elements into groups. Elements in the same group all have the same number of electrons in each orbit. Elements in groups react in the same fashion.
An element is a substance that cannot be broken down into simpler substances. An element contains only one type of atom. An atom acts as a tiny solar system. The sun is the center of our solar system and the planets go around the sun in near circular paths or orbits. The center of an atom is the nucleus and electrons move in circular paths around the nucleus.
What made Mendeleev’s table win out over all others? Mendeleev’s table had gaps in it, and he predicted that eight new elements would be discovered and would fit into those gaps. And sure enough, they did, elements such as aluminum, silicon, gallium, germanium, and boron. His 1869 Periodic Table assured Mendeleev a place in history alongside Darwin and Einstein.
It’s difficult to separate a man’s personal life from his accomplishments. On his sister’s insistence, Mendeleev married a woman, Feozva, in 1862, whom he didn’t love, spent little time with her, but did father a boy and a girl. In 1882 he divorced Feozva so he could marry his niece’s best friend, Anna. However, the priest of the local Orthodox Church said he had to wait seven years. He bribed another priest, got married and was labeled a bigamist.
Word got to the Tsar, who defrocked the original naysaying priest, and proclaimed, “I admit, Mendeleev has two wives, but I only have one Mendeleev.” Scandals can be overlooked, it seems. Mendeleev, and his much younger second wife Anna, went on to have four children.
Anna was at his side when he died of influenza in St. Petersburg in February 1907, at age 72.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!