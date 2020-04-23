ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Mendeleev arranged the elements into rows in order of increasing mass so that elements with similar properties were in the same column. Horizontal lines or rows of elements are called periods. The rows are determined by the energy levels of the electrons.

Vertical lines or columns are called groups. Properties of elements repeat in a predictable way when atomic numbers are used to arrange elements into groups. Elements in the same group all have the same number of electrons in each orbit. Elements in groups react in the same fashion.

An element is a substance that cannot be broken down into simpler substances. An element contains only one type of atom. An atom acts as a tiny solar system. The sun is the center of our solar system and the planets go around the sun in near circular paths or orbits. The center of an atom is the nucleus and electrons move in circular paths around the nucleus.

What made Mendeleev’s table win out over all others? Mendeleev’s table had gaps in it, and he predicted that eight new elements would be discovered and would fit into those gaps. And sure enough, they did, elements such as aluminum, silicon, gallium, germanium, and boron. His 1869 Periodic Table assured Mendeleev a place in history alongside Darwin and Einstein.