This week’s question was asked by a neighbor.
QUESTION: If my air conditioner breaks down, does it pay to leave the refrigerator door open to stay cool?
ANSWER: No. You might get a blast of cold air initially. But your refrigerator will kick in and activate the fridge’s cooling system and attempt to cool the air in the refrigerator. In a few minutes, more heat is released by the refrigerator motor and coils in the back than can be absorbed by the released cool air, so the room will become even hotter.
When you open your refrigerator, the cold air that keeps your food fresh escapes and is replaced by warm air from the room. Your refrigerator’s compressor has to then drive the warm air out and bring the temperature back to normal, elevating not only your monthly energy bill, but also your environmental footprint. It boils down to the law of Conservation of Energy. In simple terms, the law says we don’t get something for nothing.
A few things to remember about refrigeration. Putting hot food in a refrigerator is not cost-effective for two reasons. Hot food put in the refrigerator increases the humidity by condensation inside the refrigerator. The machine needs to get rid of that humidity. Second, the refrigerator needs to remove that heat. It’s best to leave the food on the table or counter for a few minutes and allow it to cool down.
Help out your refrigerator by keeping the coils on the back or bottom of the fridge clean and clear of dust. Dust coating on those condenser coils reduces the refrigerator’s energy efficiency and its ability to cool. A vacuuming of those coils every couple of months should do the trick.
Teens typically truck to the refrigerator several times a day. A typical parent’s lament is “don’t leave the refrigerator door open, you’re wasting energy.” Is that true?
Well no, not really. The air in a refrigerator is essentially stagnant. You won’t get a large amount of mixing of the cold air with the surroundings in the span of 20 seconds. Most of the refrigerator’s coldness is held not by the air but by the contents. Those food stuffs won’t warm up significantly in a span of 20 seconds. Part of the way a refrigerator works is by using the cold food items already in it to maintain coolness. That is why food will stay fresh for a period of time, even if there is a power outage. Obviously, leaving the door open all the time would waste energy, because the refrigerator would never stop running. There is another danger of leaving the refrigerator door open. The evaporator coils inside the fridge may freeze up.
Calculations have been done on this situation of leaving the refrigerator door open. It costs .02 cents to leave the refrigerator door open for 20 seconds. It’s about the amount of time it takes for your teen to open the refrigerator door, drink milk directly out of the carton, and close the door. That’s .02 cents, not 2 cents, but rather two-hundredths of a penny. Put another way, a teen could open the door 50 times for 20 seconds each, and the cost is only one cent. Not worth making a fuss over!
The United States government launched an Energy Star rating system in 1993. Appliances were awarded the attention-grabbing blue badges if they met certain efficiency standards. Over 60 household product categories are in the Energy Star rating system. After 15 years there was a 14 percent decrease per household in energy use. That energy efficiency continues today. Roughly 80 percent of refrigerators sold today earn the Energy Star rating. Refrigerators are in a unique category. They run 24 hours a day, and every household owns one or more. Thanks to Chris Dawley from Dean’s Refrigeration and Heating for advice.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
