ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What makes some people more curious than others?

ANSWER: It seems that most kids are curious as the world is a new and wondrous place. They spend hours exploring with their young friends and ask a million and one questions because there are so many things to see, do and learn. They want to get their hands on things, maybe even take them apart to see what is inside or see how they work.

For many folks that childlike wonder disappears as they take on adult responsibilities and conform to expectations. Some youngsters may shut down on curiosity when adults roll their eyes or respond to questions and comments with a one- or two-word reply.

Experts in this aspect of the human character say there are some common traits of curious people. Curious people tend to connect easily with others. Dale Carnegie said, “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.” People are drawn to those who are interested in them.

Curious people do not get bored easily. They look for new things to do, have several hobbies, travel extensively, pursue higher levels of education or certification, constantly read new studies or books or learn new ways of doing things.

Curious people are not reluctant to admit they don’t know something. They’re humble enough to admit they don’t have all the answers. They have the confidence they can learn new things or find solutions to problems. Curious folks can easily admit there are certain areas in their knowledge that are lacking.

Curious people admit they can be wrong and don’t fixate on always being right. They experiment, try to find new ways to improve, and attempt to figure out why something or some idea failed or what went wrong. Curiosity makes people more persistent. Thomas Edison said, “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” Curious people want to get to the bottom of things and will keep on working on a problem until they resolve it. Albert Einstein said, “It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.”

One study indicated that curious people are less affected by rejection. They don’t take rejection personally. They tend to learn from rejection and choose to adapt and grow. A desire to learn pushes them to socialize more and interact with people. They have an open and inquiring mind. They tend to socialize with other inquisitive people. They listen without judgment and are better able to navigate conflict situations. They have an overall more positive attitude about themselves and others and tend to be more optimistic in nature.

I have a personal recollection of being too curious. I was about nine years old and my youngest sister, age four, received a doll for Christmas. The doll’s eyes closed when the doll was put to bed, as in a prone position. Pick the doll up and it showed its bright blue eyes. I wanted to know how the doll did that “trick,” so I took the doll apart. The eyes never worked after my operation. Yes, I was punished.