ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How do seeds become trees?

ANSWER: It’s a miracle that a tiny seed can grow into a mighty tree. And that tiny seed, dispersed by wind or water or animals, has the genetic code, the directions and the information to become an exquisite tree with its roots, trunk, branches and leaves. All the seed requires is a safe place to grow plus water and sunshine. The nutrients can go from the roots in the ground to the highest branches of the tree. This is a miraculous process, indeed.

When conditions are right, the seed germinates or sprouts and the cells in the seed become active and start multiplying. The basic systems, such as roots, stems and leaves, take form. The roots grow downward, and the stem breaks upward through the soil. Which way to go, in the darkness of the soil, is another miracle. This stage is when trees are most at risk from diseases, weather and damage from animals, such as grazing deer. Hopefully, the tree is on its way!

A tree is considered a sapling when it is over three feet tall. Saplings have characteristics of flexible trunks, smoother bark than adult trees, and yet do not have the ability to produce fruit or flowers.

A tree becomes mature when it starts producing flowers or fruit. This is the stage that the tree is most productive. That productivity depends on the tree species. The mighty oak reaches its peak productivity around 80 to 120 years, and most can put out acorns until 300 years old.

Like all living things, there is an end. Old age is defined by a smaller canopy and a large trunk that is likely to become hollow. Even a dying or dead tree is useful. Dead trees provide homes for insects and fungi. Those insects are food for birds, bats and other small animals.

We have a few dead limbs on the huge maple tree in our back yard, and it is delightful to see and hear the woodpeckers hammer away in their search for insects. Animals, such as squirrels, make their homes in the holes and hollows. Many birds build their nests in trees.

We owe a great deal to trees. Trees allow us to live a comfortable life. Trees do the opposite of what we humans do. Trees take in the carbon dioxide that we exhale, and trees give off oxygen that we breathe in.

Trees also help keep the amount of water in the air (relative humidity) at a proper level. Trees lend a hand in keeping the temperature about right, neither too hot nor too cold. The basic food that trees use to grow is carbohydrates. It’s a complex process called photosynthesis, which uses sunlight and water.

Wood comes about by the growth of the cambium layer. Each year a new growth is added, and we can count those annular rings to tell us the age of the tree. Tree sap is the fluid transported by the xylem cells or phloem cells. (There is some little sap in every family tree. A little joke here.)

Maple trees store starch and sugars in the sapwood. The rising temperatures of spring cause the pressure inside the tree to grow. When a hole is bored in the tree, sap drips out. The result is maple syrup.

One of the first signs of spring, other than pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training, is the growth of the buds on maple trees. This bursting is noticed in February and is a response to the longer hours of daylight.

There are over 600 species of trees in the United States. Bristlecone pines can live for 4,500 years. The redwoods of California can grow to a height of 350 feet.

Joyce Kilmer said it best, “I think that I shall never see, a poem as lovely as a tree.”

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.