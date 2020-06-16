ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This week’s question was asked by relatives at a reunion.

QUESTION: Do aliens live among us?

ANSWER: Several decades ago there very were few scientists who believed there was any life beyond Earth. The prevailing view was that we humans were alone in the universe, and life was a chemical quirk that happened only once. An act of God, if you will.

Now the pendulum has swung the other way. The current belief is that the conditions for life are not that hard to duplicate. Life on Earth is based on five elements; carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and phosphorous. Those elements are known to be plentiful in the universe.

Astronomers have already discovered planets around other suns or stars. Our own Milky Way galaxy has between 100 and 400 billion stars. There are two trillion galaxies in the known universe. So just based on probabilities, life should be plentiful “out there.”

We do see some weird-looking people walking among us these days but no solid evidence that they are aliens! Contrary to many television programs, especially on the History Channel, there is no hard or convincing proof that the Earth has ever been visited by aliens or that UFOs landed on Earth or that aliens are living here — no photos, no debris, no signs whatsoever.