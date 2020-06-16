ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by relatives at a reunion.
QUESTION: Do aliens live among us?
ANSWER: Several decades ago there very were few scientists who believed there was any life beyond Earth. The prevailing view was that we humans were alone in the universe, and life was a chemical quirk that happened only once. An act of God, if you will.
Now the pendulum has swung the other way. The current belief is that the conditions for life are not that hard to duplicate. Life on Earth is based on five elements; carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and phosphorous. Those elements are known to be plentiful in the universe.
Astronomers have already discovered planets around other suns or stars. Our own Milky Way galaxy has between 100 and 400 billion stars. There are two trillion galaxies in the known universe. So just based on probabilities, life should be plentiful “out there.”
We do see some weird-looking people walking among us these days but no solid evidence that they are aliens! Contrary to many television programs, especially on the History Channel, there is no hard or convincing proof that the Earth has ever been visited by aliens or that UFOs landed on Earth or that aliens are living here — no photos, no debris, no signs whatsoever.
There have been searches for life on other planets, Two spacecrafts named Viking landed on Mars in 1976 searching for the building blocks of life. The Viking Landers conducted biological experiments. Some of the results were promising but not conclusive.
The more recent Phoenix Lander detected perchlorate salts on Mars. But the question of microbial life on Mars remains unresolved. The Mars Perseverance rover mission is part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program. It is due to launch in July 2020.
Our most likely contact from any intelligent alien life forms will most likely come from listening to their radio transmissions. The book Contact by astronomer and writer Carl Sagen, and the movie by the same name, seems to be the most realistic scenario of what that detection and interaction might look like. What direction to look, what radio frequencies to listen on, and what method of communication are all unknown. The search has been uncoordinated and sporadic.
In 1961, Dr. Frank Drake developed an equation, now appropriately called the Drake Equation, that tried to stimulate dialogue at the first meeting of the newly formed SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence). It is an umbrella organization for scientific groups that are listening for radio transmissions from outer space.
The equation considers seven factors to arrive at some determination of extraterrestrial life. They are: the average rate of star formation in our galaxy, the fraction of those stars that have planets, the average number of planets that can support life per star, the fraction of planets that could support life that actually do develop life at some point, the fraction of planets with life that actually go on to develop intelligent life (civilizations), the fraction of civilizations that develop a technology that releases detectable signals of their existence and the length of time for which civilization releases detectable signals into space.
Some of those parameters are very difficult to estimate, especially the last four. Some 60 years later, the Drake equation remains important because it is a roadmap of what we need to know to answer the question, “Is anyone out there?”
Either way will be profound. If we find some other civilization far away, it will be a supreme moment for humans on Earth. We would finally know that we are not alone in the universe. On the other hand, if we never find anything out there, it will indicate how unique and special we humans really are.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
