QUESTION: Are cranberries good for you?

ANSWER: Yes, cranberries are called a superfood and for good reason. They’re beneficial for the entire body and excellent for the most important part of the body, the brain.

There are nine known benefits of cranberries: a powerhouse of antioxidants, prevents urinary tract infections, boosts brain power, prevents cancer, helps with weight loss, combats tooth decay, nourishes skin, boosts immunity and promotes a healthy heart by lowering blood pressure.

Researchers claim that proanthocyanins prevent bacteria formation in the mouth and hence prevent cavities, gum disease and oral cancer. Cranberries also reduce the bad microbes that live in the colon.

Cranberries are high in anti-inflammatory antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, the compounds that give cranberries their dark red color. Those antioxidants reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases. Cranberries are just one of many fruits and vegetables that are high in antioxidants.

There are countless ads on television for the supplement, Prevagen. The only ad that seems to run more often is a personal injury ad for Camp Lejeune, the Marine base in North Carolina. Prevagen is touted as a brain and memory booster featuring happy older adults who smile and explain how Prevagen made their minds sharper. In the words of Dr. Zorba Pastor, “Prevagen is snake oil.” Unlike pharmaceutical drugs, dietary supplements do not need to demonstrate that they are effective.

Best to stick with cranberries for brain health. Researchers tested folks in England and found that elderly people, ages 50 to 80, did better on visual memory tests and brain function tests if they put cranberries in their diet. There is strong evidence that cranberries raise the HDL (the good cholesterol) levels in the body.

Cranberries, which are mostly carbs and fiber, contain about 90 percent water, but also include vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin K, plus the mineral manganese. Manganese is a trace mineral, which the body needs in small amounts for normal functioning of the brain and nervous system and the body’s enzyme system. Also, manganese is involved in the processing of cholesterol, carbohydrates, and proteins.

Cranberries are not new to Wisconsin, which produces 60 percent of the nation’s crop, or Massachusetts, which produces about one-third of the crop. Native Americans first used cranberries for food, dye and medicine. Sailors ate cranberries at sea to prevent scurvy. The cranberry was called “crane berry” by settlers because of its blossom resembled the sandhill crane. When you see those cranberry beds in the Tomah and Warrens area, think good nutrition.