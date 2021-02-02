ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I live in Warrens, and I saw a ring around the moon, so what causes that?

ANSWER: The beautiful halo around the moon is caused by light from the moon reaching our eye by traveling through ice crystals in the upper regions of the atmosphere. The ice crystals make up cirrus clouds, those thin wispy clouds often referred to as “mare’s tails.” The halo appears as a bright white ring. The ice crystals must be positioned and oriented in just the right way in relation to your eyes for the halo to be visible. This means that whenever the halo is observed, each individual will see it slightly differently. Sometimes the halo can have a color pattern, much like the colors in a rainbow, with red light on the inside and blue light on the outside.

It may seem odd to see a moon halo in the middle of a warm or hot summer and to realize that the halo is caused by ice crystals. Warm summer weather and ice crystals don’t seem to go together. But we must realize that air cools as it rises, so air at 45,000 feet is about 70 degrees below zero.