ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I live in Warrens, and I saw a ring around the moon, so what causes that?
ANSWER: The beautiful halo around the moon is caused by light from the moon reaching our eye by traveling through ice crystals in the upper regions of the atmosphere. The ice crystals make up cirrus clouds, those thin wispy clouds often referred to as “mare’s tails.” The halo appears as a bright white ring. The ice crystals must be positioned and oriented in just the right way in relation to your eyes for the halo to be visible. This means that whenever the halo is observed, each individual will see it slightly differently. Sometimes the halo can have a color pattern, much like the colors in a rainbow, with red light on the inside and blue light on the outside.
It may seem odd to see a moon halo in the middle of a warm or hot summer and to realize that the halo is caused by ice crystals. Warm summer weather and ice crystals don’t seem to go together. But we must realize that air cools as it rises, so air at 45,000 feet is about 70 degrees below zero.
Ice crystals are six sided or hexagonal and elongated. An ice crystal behaves like a tiny prism, bending the light as enters one side or face, and refracting the light again as it exits the crystal. The Moon halo is most often seen during a full moon and best observed when the moon is nearly overhead, which would put it about midnight. It’s different for a rainbow. For an actual rainbow to appear, the sun must be low in the sky, so you'll only see a true rainbow a few hours after sunrise or a few hours before sunset.
The geometry of the light and ice crystals is such that they form an angle of 22 degrees from the halo to the moon. That 22-degree angle corresponds to the radius of the moon halo.
Those ice crystals high in the atmosphere are thin and wispy cirrus clouds often referred as mare’s tails. They can be as high as 50,000 to 60,000 feet above the earth’s surface. The ice crystals are so small and light that they are held aloft by rising air currents.
A sun halo, or sun dog, may be seen during the day. The sun’s light, making two refractions in the ice crystals, form that beautiful 22-degree halo. You may occasionally spot a rarer 46-degree halo. The orientation of the ice crystals is more vertical rather than horizontal. The 46-degree halo is also fainter than the more common 22-degree halo.
Folklore says that a moon halo is a portent of bad weather, and there is much truth to this. Cirrus clouds precede a warm front with its associated storm that brings rain or snow.
There are some other light and atmosphere phenomena worth investigating: rainbow, glory, corona, heiligenschein and light pillar.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.