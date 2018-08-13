ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER by Larry Scheckel
This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How do radar detectors work?
ANSWER: Radar, an acronym for Radio Detection and Ranging, was developed by the British prior to World War II. It was instrumental in giving the Brits advanced warning of German fighter and bomber formations coming across the English Channel from occupied France.
Radar detectors are radio receivers that pick up the radio transmissions from police radar transmitters. The concept of measuring vehicle speed is really quite simple. The police speed gun is a radio transmitter that sends out radio waves. The same unit picks up or receives any reflected radio waves.
The simplest use of radar is to determine the distance from an object and the direction from the radar unit. The radar transmitter sends out a concentrated radio wave. Any object in its path will reflect a tiny portion of the wave back to the radar set. Since radio waves travel at the speed of light, the radar set can calculate how far away the object is by knowing how long it took the radio wave to return.
Radar that is used to measure the speed of a vehicle is known as Doppler radar. If a vehicle is approaching a radar unit, the radio wave travels a shorter distance than if the vehicle is standing still. This has the effect of compressing or squeezing the wave together. The frequency increases. Based on how much the frequency changes, a radar unit can calculate how fast the car is moving.
Just the opposite is true for a vehicle moving away from a radar set. The radio beam must travel a greater distance to reach the car and return. This has the effect of stretching out the wave or lowering its frequency. If the radar unit is being used from a moving police car, then the speed of the police car must be factored in.
Police departments and highway patrols are using Lidar (light detection and ranging). The laser speed gun sends out short bursts of infrared light waves that bounce off a vehicle and return. The beam is much narrower than conventional radar. Speeding cars in heavy traffic can be more easily targeted.
Many cities have an automated Lidar system. The gun unit shines the laser beam across a swath of highway and registers the speed of any car that passes by. When the speeding car is detected, the system activates a camera that takes a picture of the car’s license plate and the driver’s face. The police issue a ticket and send it to the speedster in the mail.
Law enforcement will often use VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder). VASCAR is really a stopwatch married to a calculator. Once a distance is entered, the operator pushes a button to start and stop a clock. VASCAR displays the speed based on distance and time. No radar is used. The Wisconsin State Patrol “bear in the air” employs VASCAR. The pilot will clock a car for the one-eighth mile between painted stripes on the Interstate. He then radios a waiting squad car on the ground.
A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that VASCAR units produced errors of less than two miles per hour. The skill of the operator determines the accuracy.
Police radar units use several frequencies and are classified by bands. There is the X band, K band, Ka band, POP and Lidar. POP is designed to thwart people who use radar detectors. POP sends out very short bursts of radio energy, so short that drivers don’t have a chance to slow down before being caught.
Radar jammers transmits signals that overpower the one fired by the police officer. Most are triggered into action by the radar detector. While radar detectors are legal in every state except Virginia and the District of Columbia, radar jammers are illegal in all 50 states, and it is a federal offense to use one.
Ask any police officer about the best way to avoid a speeding ticket and the response will invariably be “slow down.”
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
