ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Electrons are like elevators. They don’t go from floor 1 to floor 5.5 or drop from level 7 to level 2.5. Electrons jump only between whole-number levels. The levels the electrons drop down to determine the color of the light. Atoms also emit light at different times. This is the production of ordinary light.

In a laser, the electrons are excited to a very high state, but they don’t all go back to their original level. In the elevator analogy, instead of going from floor 10 back down to floor 1, a whole bunch of them stay on floor 2. When enough of them get stuck on floor 2, it gets crowded, (scientists call it population inversion) and all of them jump down to floor 1 at the same time. That “all at the same time” is coherence, all in step, and the same jump level means one color or monochromatic.

This is what makes a laser a powerful concentrated light that can be focused to sculpt the cornea of the eye without frying the rest of the eye. When lasers first came out in the early 1960s, they were described as “a solution without a problem,” just a laboratory curiosity. Newspapers described the laser as a death ray.