ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What makes laser light so special?
ANSWER: Regular light, say from the sun, or a light bulb, or a campfire, is a mixture of all different wavelengths and frequencies and colors and going in all different directions. Other words to describe normal everyday light are incoherent, polychromatic and divergent.
Laser light is one color (monochromatic), going in one direction and coherent. All the waves of light are in step, in phase, coherent. If we compare regular light and laser light to people, we could say that regular light is like a crowd, or throng, milling around and going in all different directions. Laser light, on the other hand, would be like a marching band or a platoon of soldiers, all in step and all going in the same direction.
To see how a laser works, we’ll take a look at how light is “made.” It’s all about atoms. An atom can be thought of as a miniature solar system with a central sun and planets in orbit around the sun. Atoms have a central core, the nucleus, surrounded by orbiting electrons.
If an atom is given energy by heat, electricity, or light, electrons move to orbits further away from the nucleus. When those electrons go back to their previous orbits, the atom emits a bit of energy, namely light.
Electrons are like elevators. They don’t go from floor 1 to floor 5.5 or drop from level 7 to level 2.5. Electrons jump only between whole-number levels. The levels the electrons drop down to determine the color of the light. Atoms also emit light at different times. This is the production of ordinary light.
In a laser, the electrons are excited to a very high state, but they don’t all go back to their original level. In the elevator analogy, instead of going from floor 10 back down to floor 1, a whole bunch of them stay on floor 2. When enough of them get stuck on floor 2, it gets crowded, (scientists call it population inversion) and all of them jump down to floor 1 at the same time. That “all at the same time” is coherence, all in step, and the same jump level means one color or monochromatic.
This is what makes a laser a powerful concentrated light that can be focused to sculpt the cornea of the eye without frying the rest of the eye. When lasers first came out in the early 1960s, they were described as “a solution without a problem,” just a laboratory curiosity. Newspapers described the laser as a death ray.
It’s not surprising that when lasers were put in supermarkets to read that UPC (Universal Product Code), the use of a laser was kept quiet. Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio, installed the first one in June 1974, and it scanned a 10-pack of Juicy Fruit gum.
In our area, the first was Amundson’s IGA in La Crosse in around 1976. On my next visit to La Crosse, I stopped in their store and asked a clerk to show me how it worked. She scanned a few items, then gave me a four-page pamphlet that explained the system. She was putting the same pamphlet in customers’ bags of groceries. Nowhere on those four pages was the word “laser.” The word “scanner” was used instead. People don’t want to go to a store that is using death rays.
After all, it was the villainous Goldfinger who tried to use a laser to cut through the doors of Ft. Knox and abscond with our nation’s gold reserves. The good guy, 007 James Bond (Sean Connery), is being interrogated by Goldfinger while on a stretcher moving forward into a laser beam. Recall the dialogue:
Bond: “Do you expect me to talk?”
Goldfinger: “No, Mr. Bond. I expect you to die!”
James Bond bluffs his way out of it, leading Goldfinger to believe that he, Bond, could be more useful alive than dead. Good thing, as the gurney stops within inches of Bond’s crotch.
The subject and study of light has a long history. In the early 1920s, Albert Michelson accurately measured the speed of light. Einstein famously said, “I wonder what the world would look like if I rode on a beam of light through the universe.” His curiosity led to his Theory of Relativity.
