ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

The other design used molten sodium, which also proved to be impractical, involving a lot a tubing, valves and magnets. Surprisingly, the design later found use in nuclear power plants.

The problem of home refrigeration was solved in 1930 with the advent of a new cooling gas, chlorofluorocarbon, commonly called Freon. Freon was not lethal, and it rendered the Einstein-Szilard refrigerators to the scrap pile.

Freon did have an annoying drawback. When old refrigerators lay in the junkyard, the Freon leaked out. It’s a light gas, and it climbed up into the stratosphere where ultraviolet light from the sun combined with the Freon gas to destroy the ozone layer. The “hole” is now pretty much closed or cured, as Freon was banned in 2010 and newer refrigerants were developed.

Science often takes strange twists and turns. The guy who invented Freon, Thomas Midgley, a General Motors engineer, also developed leaded gasoline in 1921. Leaded gas curbed engine knock and elevated the octane rating, but lead pollution damaged the atmosphere and the brains of growing children. Leaded gas was banned in the United States in 1996.