ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Did Albert Einstein invent a refrigerator?
ANSWER: Yes, indeed, three different kinds. And it’s tied to the development of the atomic bomb. It all started in Berlin in 1926 when Einstein, while eating breakfast, read that an entire family had been asphyxiated when a seal on their refrigerator broke and flooded their apartment with poisonous gas.
Einstein, age 47 at the time, got in contact with a younger scientist friend, Leo Szilard. Both Einstein and Szilard had a love of mechanical devices. Einstein worked in his father’s electrical shop and later in the Swiss patent office. Szilard had developed the plans for the electron microscope and a particle accelerator.
Gas-compression refrigerators in the 1920s commonly used one of three gases: ammonia, methyl chloride or sulfur dioxide. All were toxic and, on occasion, killed whole families. The Einstein-Szilard team came up with a fridge that had no compressor, the weak point in the chain. Their design was an absorption type that mixed two liquids in a chamber heated with a methane flame. Their refrigerator actually used three different gases and received dozens of patents in six countries and earned $10,000 in today’s money.
The duo came up with two other refrigerator designs. One used water pressure from a kitchen faucet to power a small vacuum pump, and the pump cooled the refrigerator contents by evaporating methyl alcohol. That design proved impractical because water pressure in German apartment buildings was notorious low.
The other design used molten sodium, which also proved to be impractical, involving a lot a tubing, valves and magnets. Surprisingly, the design later found use in nuclear power plants.
The problem of home refrigeration was solved in 1930 with the advent of a new cooling gas, chlorofluorocarbon, commonly called Freon. Freon was not lethal, and it rendered the Einstein-Szilard refrigerators to the scrap pile.
Freon did have an annoying drawback. When old refrigerators lay in the junkyard, the Freon leaked out. It’s a light gas, and it climbed up into the stratosphere where ultraviolet light from the sun combined with the Freon gas to destroy the ozone layer. The “hole” is now pretty much closed or cured, as Freon was banned in 2010 and newer refrigerants were developed.
Science often takes strange twists and turns. The guy who invented Freon, Thomas Midgley, a General Motors engineer, also developed leaded gasoline in 1921. Leaded gas curbed engine knock and elevated the octane rating, but lead pollution damaged the atmosphere and the brains of growing children. Leaded gas was banned in the United States in 1996.
The man who invented two of the worst pollutants in history was also a highly decorated scientist of his day, but never lived to see the results of his inventions. Midgley, age 51, came down with polio in 1940, leaving him severely disabled. He devised an elaborate system of ropes and pulleys to lift himself out of bed. On Nov. 2, 1944, he became entangled in the apparatus and died of strangulation.
Leo Szilard really needed those payments from refrigerator designs. Part Jewish, he fled Nazi Germany in 1933. The money allowed him to take long thinking-type walks in London. He had heard rumors of experiments involving the release of neutrons from atoms. In September 1933 Szilard stepped off a curb by the British Museum. He wondered what would happen if a neutron split a uranium atom and released other neutrons that would split other atoms, sort of a cascading effect. By the time he reached the other side of the street, Szilard had worked out the mechanism of a nuclear chain reaction. An uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction is called an atomic bomb.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
