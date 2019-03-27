This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: Why do some animals have four legs while others have only two?
ANSWER: Animals that walk on two legs are called bipeds. That’s us humans; we’re bipeds. Those that walk on four feet are called quadrupeds.
Cats are quadrupeds, but they can pull themselves up to stand on their back legs. It’s the same with bears. Human babies are bipeds, but they crawl on all fours for almost a year. Spiders have eights legs and centipedes have 30.
Each species has developed its own strategy for moving efficiently in order to survive.
Humans have fairly straight spines, perfect for standing on two legs. Chimpanzees have spines that bend at an angle near their hips, better for running on all fours.
One theory from scientists says that our ancestors were pushed to bipedalism by the need to find food. Most of their time was spent gathering food and eating just to stay alive. As they spread out through grasslands and forests, they collected nuts, berries, seeds and roots.
Bipedalism has been shown to be more energy efficient for travelling long distances through savanna to get to different patches of forests. Scientists speculate that bipedalism came about during a time when the forest became fragmented by open savannah. They needed two hands to gather enough goodies to last a day. It was a great advantage to be able to stand and walk on two legs for long periods of time.
Over time, our ancestors developed straighter spines and longer legs as an advantage to get more to eat. The could gather food and move on. So more of them survived and went on to have children. These children inherited their parents more upright statures. Gradually over many generations, humans changed to spend nearly all their time on two legs, freeing their hands to hunt and gather. Well, that’s the theory.
Being bipedal permitted early man the ability to use tools in many different positions. Our ancestors learned to use bipedality for hunting with projectiles and long stabbing weapons, which allowed them to combine running and throwing simultaneously. This bipedalism extended their ability to hunt and kill tasty creatures. Humans became dominant in the food chain. There is a downside. It also allowed humans to hunt each other, another name for warfare, and we’ve been at it ever since. Of course, the weapons now are more sophisticated and lethal.
Being bipedal allowed the hunter better vision to see further ahead over grassland or rises in terrain, an advantage in both hunting and fleeing predators. It also permitted better thermoregulation in tropical climates. A person less was likely to overheat in the sun. It reduced exposure to the sun, keeping the body cooler.
Being bipedal had some disadvantages. Babies were born with larger heads, making birth more difficult. Our spines have taken an inefficient form of the s-shape. That spine curve increased back problems, and man has been plagued with back problems ever since. It also means knee problems because all our weight is on only two limbs. Bipedalism requires more energy spent on balance. Varicose vein difficulties can be traced to man being bipedal. It also means it’s harder to conserve heat in cold climates, being all stretched out like that.
