ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What are the differences between a virus and bacteria?
ANSWER: Bacteria are all around us − in the air, in water, in food, on our skin and inside our bodies. They are so small they can only be seen by using a high-powered microscope. There are no male and female bacteria. Bacteria multiply by splitting. And if they have the right conditions of food and temperature, they keep right on multiplying.
Bacteria have only one cell. The outside is a membrane, like a skin, and the inside is called “protoplasm,” usually without a central core or nucleus that normal cells have. The membrane is slimy and often has tiny tails, called “flagella” that allow them to move. Others move by extending and shrinking their cell bodies, much the way worms move.
The skin or membrane is not waterproof. The only way to destroy bacteria is for chemicals to get through that skin and destroy the bacteria.
Bacteria causes diseases, or infections, but bacteria are also very useful. Long before people knew what bacteria were, they knew that bacteria could ferment wine, make milk sour and cause plants and animals to decay.
For bacteria to do bad things to us, they have to get into our system. Our bodies have a whole army of defenses. Dry skin, stomach acids, washing your hands and brushing your teeth all help to make life difficult for bacteria. Bacteria can enter the body through damaged tissue, wounds, bites or the mucus barrier that lines the alimentary canal (mouth to anus).
Once bacteria get into our system, they are free to grow and spread. Usually, they start as small local infections and spread rapidly once in the blood stream. Most bacteria inside us never make us sick. For example, we all have some e-coli bacteria in our intestines. But sometimes the e-coli can acquire a gene which causes the e-coli to secrete a toxin. Then we get sick.
Toxins that are secreted or leaked from the bacteria cell and into our bodies are named exotoxins. Diphtheria, cholera and tetanus are diseases resulting from different types of exotoxins. Other diseases caused by bacteria include leprosy, typhoid fever, plague, tuberculosis, anthrax, Lyme disease, tooth decay and tonsillitis,
Turning now to the virus, a strange creature indeed. It’s a microscopic life form, and many do not have DNA, so it needs a host to reproduce. That host can be us. Viruses survive inside us in huge numbers, and new ones are discovered on a regular basis.
Viruses come in many shapes, some round, some irregular. The COVID-19 virus has a crown-like appearance, with spikes on the surface. Corona is the Latin name for crown, hence the name coronavirus.
Viruses need other cells to reproduce. They enter the cell and replace its genetic material with their own. But instead of making additional cells, the cell begins to make more viruses. Sort of a Trojan horse.
Trillions of copies are made, exploding the cells of its victim. When sufficient cells are damaged, the host, which is you and me, can get sick. Many viruses behave themselves inside us, causing no harm. Others go wild, get out of control, replicating nonstop. Then they overwhelm our cell mechanisms, disrupt normal cell function and cause our organs to stop working.
Our immune system fights the good fight and does its best to kill off bad viruses. White blood cells hunt down and kill viruses. Our body can produce interferon that stops viruses from reproducing. We humans can increase our body temperature to kill viruses.
Increased body temperature is just one mechanism our immune system employs to fight the flu caused by the virus intruder. The runny nose is to trap the virus. Sneezing and coughing expel viruses. The aches and pains are the result of a buildup of fluids in the joints from the immune system transporting materials.
What diseases are virus related? Flu, AIDS, chickenpox, Ebola, hepatitis, yellow fever, rabies, mumps, measles, rubella, polio, Zika, herpes and smallpox.
Some viruses have an animal “reservoir” from where they can affect humans. Examples are rabies from bats, dogs and foxes; West Nile virus from birds; influenza from birds, pigs, horses; Ebola from monkeys; and HIV from chimps and monkeys.
Viruses are extremely difficult to attack with drugs. They adapt, modify, mutate or evolve so quickly. They build up a resistance to a drug. Some antiviral drugs have been developed in the past decades. Most of these were focused against the HIV virus. These drugs do not cure an HIV infection but do stop the virus from multiplying and prevent progress of the disease. The same kind of progress has been made against hepatitis C. Vaccination has been successful in eradicating smallpox.
An epidemic is an outbreak of a virus infection in a community. A pandemic happens when there is a worldwide epidemic. In 1918, a flu pandemic killed around 100 million people around the world. An unusual aspect of this pandemic is that it killed healthy young adults rather than the weakened and elderly. HIV is considered a pandemic as an estimated 35 million people are living with the disease. The toll from the coronavirus is now ongoing.
There is some really good news. Yes, viruses kill thousands of people every year. But learning about the ability to insert new genetic material into living cells may lead to a cure for cancer.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
