ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by: friends.

QUESTION: What are the differences between a virus and bacteria?

ANSWER: Bacteria are all around us − in the air, in water, in food, on our skin and inside our bodies. They are so small they can only be seen by using a high-powered microscope. There are no male and female bacteria. Bacteria multiply by splitting. And if they have the right conditions of food and temperature, they keep right on multiplying.

Bacteria have only one cell. The outside is a membrane, like a skin, and the inside is called “protoplasm,” usually without a central core or nucleus that normal cells have. The membrane is slimy and often has tiny tails, called “flagella” that allow them to move. Others move by extending and shrinking their cell bodies, much the way worms move.

The skin or membrane is not waterproof. The only way to destroy bacteria is for chemicals to get through that skin and destroy the bacteria.

Bacteria causes diseases, or infections, but bacteria are also very useful. Long before people knew what bacteria were, they knew that bacteria could ferment wine, make milk sour and cause plants and animals to decay.