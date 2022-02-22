ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Mom told us kids we need nutrients, so what are nutrients anyway?

ANSWER" Yes, “nutrients” is a catch-all word for chemical compounds in food that the body needs in order to function properly. Nutrients are neatly divided into five principal categories: proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. We need large quantities of proteins, fats and carbohydrates, and tiny amounts of vitamins and minerals. We’ll discuss vitamins and minerals.

Being “tiny” does not make vitamins and minerals any less important, and it has only been about 100 years ago that people knew of their importance and how they were tied up to several medical mysteries.

Scientists knew that something in citrus fruits could prevent scurvy. They didn’t know what it was but called it vitamin C (ascorbic acid). The main symptoms of scurvy are fatigue, depression, loose teeth and bleeding skin. Historically, men at sea came down with scurvy if they were without fresh fruit for several months.

Vitamin D can cure rickets. Rickets is a skeletal disorder resulting in soft and weak bones in children and poor growth and deformities, such as bow leg and bone pain. Vitamin D is essential for normal absorption of calcium.

Early on scientists knew that something in butter could prevent certain eye diseases such as night blindness in children and pregnant women. They called it Vitamin A. Vitamin A is a strong antioxidant and helps fight off many diseases, including cancer. Nearly every bodily function requires vitamin A to work properly.

There are eight members of the Vitamin B family that includes niacin, thiamin, riboflavin and folic acid. Vitamin B can prevent pellagra and beriberi. Pellagra is a disease caused by a lack of niacin. Symptoms include diarrhea, dementia and sores in the mouth. Beriberi attacks the cardiovascular and nervous systems. Beriberi is caused by a lack of thiamin (B1).

Turning to minerals. Minerals are inorganic molecules and atoms needed by the body to maintain good health. Most of these minerals are metals. The minerals we need in major quantities are phosphorus, calcium, magnesium and potassium. In smaller quantities we require copper, iron, zinc and manganese. In yet much smaller quantities, we need chromium, selenium, iodine, and molybdenum.

Each of these 12 minerals plays a specific role and a few have multiple duties. Probably the best known is iron. An atom of iron lies at the center of each molecule of hemoglobin in our red blood cells. Those red blood cells carry oxygen to all parts of the body. If we fail to get enough iron, the result is insufficient hemoglobin for building new red blood cells. We suffer anemia with fatigue being the most common symptom.

We see the minimum daily requirements information on many of our packaged foods. It’s put out by the Food and Drug Administration. That MDR has morphed into RDA, recommended dietary allowance. It’s a guide specifying the amount of each mineral and vitamin that should be in our daily diet in order to avoid nutritional deficiencies that could lead to disease. The emphasis is on minimum. Some health freaks overdo it. Some minerals and vitamins are toxic when consumed in excess. Harken back to Aristotle’s Golden Mean: moderation in everything.

Sources: FDA. Mayo Clinic, WebMD, local doctor.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

