This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How come the black widow spider eats her mate?
ANSWER: I don’t know much about spiders, so I had to look some stuff up. Yes, we all know the black widow spider has a bad reputation. Black widow spiders live all over the world and over most of the United States. She will poison insects and people and have her mate for dinner.
I’ve never seen one of these nasty critters, but the pictures show she is a shiny black spider, with a red, yellow, or orange design on her abdomen and in the shape of an hourglass. She’s about a half-inch long, active at night, and prefers dark corners and crevices.
The male is more brown than black, with white stripes along the side of his abdomen.
While the venom glands of the female are huge, the male’s venom pouch is tiny, and his venom is weak. The male won’t even stun insects, let alone humans. In addition, the female is two or three times the size of the male, where size really makes a difference. Her venom is more deadly than rattlesnake venom. She’s a force to be reckoned with! Her goal is to stun her insect victims, paralyze them and have them for dinner. But if humans get in the way, she will bite. However, the bites to humans are rarely fatal.
Symptoms of a black widow spider bite vary widely from person to person. A victim may feel severe pain, burning, swelling, and redness at the site. Muscles begin to hurt and become stiff, usually within eight hours. Other symptoms include nausea or vomiting, difficulty breathing, severe abdominal pain or cramping, excessive sweating, rash, itching, swollen eyelids, weakness and tremors.
What to do? Medical people say to wash the area with soap and water. Apply a cold washcloth or ice pack wrapped in cloth to the area. Take an over-the-counter pain reliever, like Tylenol. Apply an antibiotic cream or lotion to the bite.
The male black widow spider is in danger when mating time rolls around. The female hangs in her spider web. The much smaller male uses his abdomen to make her web vibrate. If she’s in the mood, she sends a welcoming vibration back. He’s safe and all goes well. Afterwards the female only eats her partner if she is extremely hungry. Otherwise, he is allowed to creep away, thanking his lucky stars to still be alive. If she is not in the mood, she will pounce on him, wrap him in web-silk and keep him around for snacking.
The term Black Widow recalls one of the great thriller movies of all time. “She mates then she kills” was one of the teaser lines in the previews. The 1987 film is the story of Catherine, played by Theresa Russell, who marries lonely millionaires, waits until they’ve changed their wills, and then murders them to inherit a fortune. Along comes Alexandra, played by Debra Winger, an agent from the Department of Justice, who is obsessed with bringing the wayward cutthroat to justice. Do not watch this movie late at night!
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.